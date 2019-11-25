Climate Wackos Protest at Yale Bowl

RUSH: Did you hear about this, the climate change protests at the Harvard-Yale game on Saturday? Climate change wackos stopped the game. They stormed the field and stopped the game.
What’s funny about it is that there are no lights at the Yale Bowl. They can’t play night games there, meaning they don’t use fossil fuels — and this protest went on so long, the game might not have finished before sundown. Sundown’s 4:25. The game might not have been able to be finished if these clowns had kept on because there aren’t any lights. There are no fossil fuels.