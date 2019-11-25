A 32-Year Listener on Why She’s Still Here

RUSH: Here’s Jean, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Great to have you with us. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush! How are you?
RUSH: I’m good. Thank you.
CALLER: Good. I’m so happy to talk to you. I’m a student of yours for 32 years.
RUSH: Wow.
CALLER: Yeah!
RUSH: That makes you a lifer.
CALLER: I think so, yeah.
RUSH: Stop and think. Folks, stop and think of that: 32 years.
CALLER: Isn’t that crazy?
RUSH: It’s amazing. You’ve been out there 32 years. I’ve been here 32 years.
CALLER: I know. (chuckles) I was a stay-at-home mom with my daughter, who I named after Margaret Tutwiler.
RUSH: You named her after Margaret Tutwiler! Margaret Tutwiler was the press spokesman for James A. Baker III when he was secretary of state for George W. Bush.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: In fact, Margaret Tutwiler and Mary Matalin were the dynamic duo working for Baker in the Florida recount.
CALLER: Right!
RUSH: It goes unreported, uncommented on, but Mary Matalin and Tutwiler, you did not want them aiming at you.
CALLER: Right. (chuckling) and then also there was President Margaret that I kind of liked, too, and then there was Margaret Thatcher. So, anyway, her name is Maggie, if you didn’t get that. (chuckling) But that’s why I’ve been listening to you ’cause I was a stay-at-home mom and I couldn’t stand all the other junk that was on TV and on the radio. And I have learned so much through all the years. And your analysis just before with what Pelosi’s gonna do was spot-on brilliant.
RUSH: With who was spot-on? Pelosi? Oh, the Pelosi stuff.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: I’m sorry. It’s my hearing. It’s my hearing. I didn’t understand the name you mentioned and the transcript didn’t pick it up. The Pelosi analysis. Well, I appreciate that. ‘Cause I was thinking about it, and there is a way out for her. She’d only have one chance to make the case. She’d have to do it perfectly or face a revolt, and I don’t know. Jean, thanks. By the way, there’s a C-SPAN caller sound bite I have backing you up in one sense, but I’m not gonna have time for it until awhile.