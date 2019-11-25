I’m Amused By What Bloomberg Is Gonna Do to the Democrats

RUSH: So people remember the last time we discussed Michael Bloomberg, and they’re sending me email. “So, Rush, are you excited about Bloomberg?” Folks, look, I’m not fascinated by it. Bloomberg’s gotten into the race, and we’re gonna talk about it like we talk about everything. Don’t misunderstand me here. But rich people do not fascinate me. So that aspect of Bloomberg is of no interest to me, other than he can spend a whole lot of money.
But Jeb Bush spent $100 million and got three delegates. So what’s Bloomberg gonna spend, $200 million for six? Money matters. I understand that. But most of the fascination with Bloomberg people have is he’s rich. I’m sorry. I know a lot of these people. If you want to be fascinated with how they did it ’cause it’s so rare, fine and dandy.
But some of them are blithering idiots, folks. They’re so self-impressed, they don’t think they have to know anything. We’ll talk about it, but no. I’m not… I’m certainly not frightened or scared. I’m more amused than anything about what it’s gonna do to the Democrat side of things. That’s gonna be interesting to me to follow.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Look. We’re gonna get to Bloomberg later in the program, folks. But here’s one little tidbit of news. You know, Bloomberg has a news agency. It’s called Bloomberg News. There is no Trump news network. Everybody thinks it’s Fox, but ha-ha-ha-ha. No, it isn’t. But Bloomberg has his own news agency. And it’s one of the many things that has contributed to his obscene, in some people’s view, wealth.
So Bloomberg News has had to make some policy announcements. They’ve had to make some changes in the way they’re gonna go about covering the news. And here is the extent of it. Bloomberg News will not conduct investigative reporting on any of the Democrat presidential candidates. This according to the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News. This guy’s name is John Micklethwait. He wrote this in a note to staffers.
He said on Sunday, “We will continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and his foundation).” Bloomberg’s news agency does not investigate him. Now, you might say, “Well, Rush, if you had a news agency, would you let them investigate you?” Well, no, probably not. But I mean the guy’s running for president and we now learn that Bloomberg News will not cover Bloomberg. Obvious, CEO, owner, founder, head honcho.
But now they’ve expanded. They’re not gonna cover any of the Democrat candidates running because that would be unfair. Like if Bloomberg is running in the Democrat — by the way, Bloomberg is gonna skip everything up until Super Tuesday. He’s gonna skip Iowa. He’s gonna skip New Hampshire. He’s gonna skip whatever. And he’s just gonna beeline in for Super Tuesday.
None of this matters. Bloomberg doesn’t have a chance. And it has nothing to do with any of this. It has nothing to do with policy. It has nothing to do with campaign strategy. It has nothing to do with Bloomberg News. He hasn’t a chance of being elected president. It isn’t going to happen. He could be the best thing that ever happened to America, and he’s not going to be elected president. It isn’t going to happen.
Now, anyway, “Bloomberg News Pledges Not to Investigate Democratic Presidential Candidates.” Now, don’t worry. They will investigate Trump. Oh, yeah. They’ll go out there and they’ll dig up as much as they can on Trump, but they’re not gonna dig up any dirt on any Democrat because they’re not gonna dig up any dirt on the owner, Doomberg. So they want to be very, very fair. So they’re not gonna investigate any Democrat.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here is Jeremy in Clinton, Kentucky. Great to have you up. You’re next, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. Mega dittos to you, my guy.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Yeah. I have a hot take on Bloomberg. I think that he’s running on behalf of the establishment to try to knock out Joe Biden to try to take the upper, white working class vote and knock him out of the primary. That’s kind of my take on it. What do you think?
RUSH: You mean he doesn’t want to win himself; he just wants to take out Bite Me?
CALLER: That’s what I’m thinking.
RUSH: Okay. If he takes out Bite Me, who wins? Who’s he actually working for if not for himself?
CALLER: I think the establishment wants Warren, and I think that Bloomberg’s every bit a part of the establishment.
RUSH: Nah. Wait a minute. Let me just tell you something. The financial establishment, the Wall Street establishment, does not want Elizabeth Warren at all. I find this actually kind of humorous. I spent the weekend with some of these people, folks, and I’m telling you, I had my doubts. But I’m telling you that these people, their disgust with her — and it’s rooted in policy, her so-called Medicare for All, all of her spending, her wealth tax plan. These people want no part of her.
I kind of sit there and chuckle, and I even winked and nodded at a couple of them. I said, “Well, you’ve only got yourselves to blame. You people have been bankrolling this garbage. You’ve been bankrolling the Democrat Party and their candidates, and Warren’s really no different than any of the rest of them. You can’t split the difference between Warren, for example, and Crazy Bernie. They all are gonna spend money that we don’t even have to even print.
“They’re gonna tax everybody out of existence.” It’s the natural inclination for every Democrat around. But you’re right about one thing. They’re looking at Bloomberg. They’re fascinated with his wealth — and, of course, I’m not. I’m not fascinated by rich people. Hell, I am one. I’m not… I know better. But these people are. They’re just… They’re just like groupies. But they think that Bloomberg can take out Warren, not Biden.