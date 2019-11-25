Is Pelosi Looking for a Way Out?

I have so many people asking me, “Rush, is this stuff I’m hearing true? That Pelosi may be looking for a way out of actually having an impeachment vote?” Folks, I’ve got three stories about this, including polling data from the anointed one, Nate Silver at FiveThirtyEight.com, which indicates that support for impeachment is plummeting, and it dropped as the Schiff show was ongoing.
And on the other side of it, not only is support for impeachment dropping — here it is, FiveThirtyEight: Support for impeachment topped out at 47.7% late October, it’s down to 41%, six points down over the last three weeks. YouGov is among the polls registering the decline, with independent support for impeachment dropping from 39% down to 35%. An Emerson University survey found an even more extreme flip among independents.
Now, you know, the thing about the Drive-By Media that you have to be on the lookout for, they use polling. So here you have Nate Silver chronicling how the impeachment prospect is dropping, the public sentiment for impeachment is plummeting. Is that true, or is it an attempt to manipulate us? Well, there are three different polls that Nate Silver is analyzing here. So I’m gonna take all this under advisement, ’cause we talk about polls here frequently, and some of them we cite with acceptance, and others we are automatically dubious of.
And you have to be consistent with this. I mean, you can’t sit there and pick the polls that you like and then start heralding them if you have, like I do, an overall distrust of the genre itself for a host of reasons. But I don’t have any doubt that the American public’s desire for impeachment’s dropping ’cause there was nothing in these hearings to excite anybody.
Where were the tapes? Where was John Dean? Where was the evidence of the break-in? They say this is Watergate redux. Where is all the stuff that we had in Watergate? There isn’t any. All we have is a bunch of disgruntled civil servants who are upset that they were not utilized. Nobody’s accusing them of lying, either. “Why would all of these Trump supporters accuse every one of these civil servants of lying?”
Nobody’s accusing them of lying. We’re accusing them of being haughty, arrogant snobs that Trump doesn’t trust for obviously brilliant common-sensical reasons.