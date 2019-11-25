Old Time Rock ‘n’ Roll Is Still King

RUSH: John Fogerty, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Green River, 1969 in the bumper rotation. You know what’s amazing, Mr. Snerdley? How all the music that we grew up with endures and is still played today — and I’ll guarantee you the rotgut that is popular Top 40 the last 10 years will not survive after it has lost its initial wave.
In other words, we won’t be playing whoever the hell you could cite — like, Little Brat or whatever, whoever — in 20, 25 years. (interruption) Huh? (interruption) Lil Baby? Lil Baby. Whoever they are, whoever they are, 30 years from now they will be in some oldie bin, Sirius satellite radio, with the forgotten music of 30 years ago. But the stuff from our generation endures. It’s still among the highest downloaded stuff.
RUSH: I’m gonna give you the title of this song, Come On, Eileen. What’s the name of the group? That would be Dexys Midnight Runners. They’re a one-hit wonder back in the MTV era. All these groups that had one-hit wonders like A Flock of Seagulls. Remember that group?