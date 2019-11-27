Obama: Trump Had No Idea About Our Spy Operation

RUSH: By the way, there’s a New York Times story that I think everybody’s missing. It is that after Trump met with Obama in 2016, Obama said Trump knows nothing. I think everybody’s missing what that’s about.
RUSH: Now, what does Obama mean? “Obama Reportedly Said Trump ‘Knows Absolutely Nothing’ After 2016 White House Meeting — Former President Barack Obama reportedly told a visitor that President Donald Trump ‘knows absolutely nothing’ after the two met at the White House in 2016. Obama and his small staff had to deal with ‘a crazy president personally obsessed with Obama’ after Trump won in 2016, Politico reported Tuesday.” The story says — and let me see if you believe this.
“Obama ‘held out hope’ for a traditional relationship as past and current president, Obama’s first post-presidential press secretary Kevin Lewis said, according to Politico. However, Trump’s policies and apparent attacks of the former president forced Obama’s hand. ‘He (Obama) wanted to be a resource,’ according to Lewis.” He wanted… He hoped that Trump would call him for advice.
Come on! They can’t make us believe that.
Obama was running the spy operation on Trump at the time. That’s what Obama meant when he said Trump “knows nothing.” They want us to believe that Obama is saying, “This guy’s the biggest blithering idiot! He doesn’t know a damn thing about this job.” If you ask me, Obama, after the first meeting with Trump after the election…? This FBI sting operation, it’s been going for months before the election, and it had really geared up afterwards. I think Obama was saying, “Trump doesn’t know anything about our operation.”
RUSH: Let me dig further into this quote from this Kevin Lewis guy. This is Obama’s post-presidential press secretary. And he’s saying we didn’t expect the level of attacks that we got from Trump. We were hoping to be a resource for Trump. Obama really wanted Trump to call him for advice.
Does anybody believe this? That Obama was hoping Trump would seek his advice? What world’s Obama living in if he really actually thought that would happen? Keep in mind the Obama DOJ, the Obama FBI, the Obama CIA director, the Obama Director of National Intelligence and the Obama FBI director, James Comey, are running this Trump-Russia collusion hoax before the election.
They’re using informants to set up people like George Papadopoulos. Strzok and Page are out there texting each other back and forth in the midst of their affair needing an insurance policy if Trump wins. Obama’s team is running the operation to link Trump with Russia. Actually, two phases. They were trying to prevent him from being elected. Then should that happen, they were trying to make sure that they could to get him out of office as soon as possible during the transition and, failing that, into his presidency after inauguration.
And Obama is telling people now, Politico, that he was really upset, he expected Trump to be seeking his counsel. And then told people that Trump doesn’t know anything, Trump knows absolutely nothing. And then there’s this quote from Kevin Lewis, the post-presidential press secretary. “What do you do? Trump puts out that tweet that Obama’s wiretapped him at Trump Tower. What do you do with that? Obama desperately wanted to adhere to the precedent, but it was an unprecedented moment. So we focused more on addressing the lie than talking about Trump’s character.”
Wait. Are you telling me you weren’t wiretapping Trump? We know that you were. We know that Trump was being surveilled. It was the FISA warrant on Carter Page. We know the Obama administration echelon was indeed spying on Trump. They had gotten FISA warrants and renewed them two or three times, maybe four.
I’m telling you that when Obama is telling people Trump knows absolutely nothing, he’s talking about Trump knows absolutely nothing about our operation. And this is being cast as Obama, the brilliant, greatest president ever, judging Trump’s competence and saying he doesn’t know anything. That’s not how you would criticize somebody newly elected president, even if you disagreed, even if you thought they were an idiot. “He doesn’t know anything.” That’s too broad-based. It’s too scatter shot.
No, it means Trump has no idea what we got running here, gang. Nobody will convince me otherwise. “Obama’s looking forward to sparking a campaign against Trump in 2020, according to one close adviser. More specifically, Obama’s expected to be partisan and offer his full opinion on the current president.”
Well, bring it on. Bring it on. The Obama track record of endorsing candidates is not good. Ask Hillary Clinton. Ask any senator or even congressional candidate, House of Representatives candidate that got Obama’s endorsement.