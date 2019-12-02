Climate Kooks Trot Out Yet Another Rebranding

RUSH: Have you heard the latest about climate change? The climate change people have said they’ve got to change the term. Global warming bombed out. That didn’t work.
So then they went to climate change so they could incorporate every unusual weather system ever into their political belief. That didn’t work. So now they want to go to climate catastrophe or climate this. They’re desperate to revive this issue. They are failing. It’s like I told you on Wednesday before Thanksgiving, they’re literally failing and bombing out of everything that they’re attempting to do. Now, they’re retarding progress, and they’re causing problems. I don’t want anybody to misunderstand, but in terms of their objectives, this is one of the biggest bombs that we have witnessed.
Now, we don’t see it that way because we’re living it. We’re too close to the forest and the trees, and we’ve chosen sides. We’ve invested interest in the outcome, and there’s always a certain amount of fear, respect for the fact that these people do have a lot of power with the media running their operation for them, but the fact of the matter is they have yet to strike pay dirt on anything.