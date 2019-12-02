Kaepernick Wants to Be a Martyr

RUSH: You see Colin Kaepernick over the weekend trashed the United States on “Un-Thanksgiving Day”? I thought this guy’s only complaint was police brutality. I thought that’s the only thing that bothers him. I thought it was why he was taking a knee. This guy doesn’t want a job in the NFL. He’s making sure he doesn’t get hired. He wants to be a martyr.
Un-Thanksgiving Day? I wonder why he hasn’t been contacted by NFL teams to take on the most important leadership role on a football team. Anybody who thinks he was just protesting police violence when he kneeled needs to think again. He was protesting the country, and he continues to do so.