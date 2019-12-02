Lisa Page Tries to Make Herself a Victim

RUSH: Now, a lot of people are excited about Lisa Page. Lisa Page, who had the affair with Peter Strzok, has finally gone public. She could hold back no longer. By the way, do you know how the affair that she was having with Strzok was uncovered? You don’t? Strzok was texting her, and she was texting him on their official FBI phones, which are phones that are not to ever leave the office, for security reasons. And it was from these texts that we now know the contents.
We now know that they were discussing their affair, that she was panicked over Trump maybe being elected, that Strzok was attempting to calm her down and assure her there was a Plan B, there was an insurance policy Trump would not be elected. It was covered, he took his phone home and his wife discovered the text messages. Somehow an FBI agent, with probably one of the highest security clearances ever, takes his office-only phone home where his wife discovers that he’s having the affair with Lisa Page.
Now, I think, folks, Lisa Page going public is an indication that she knows she faces no criminal liability for what she’s done. You know, the IG report’s due December the 9th, a week from today. And one of the reasons why it’s delayed is that everybody named in an IG report gets a chance to look at it and debate the way they are portrayed. If they think the IG made a mistake, they can petition him to change it, make edits, alterations. The point is, they get to see it.
The subjects of the investigation get to see what the IG — in this case the guy’s name is Horowitz — what he turned up. Well, obviously if she’s not going to be referred criminally for prosecution, then she’s feeling a vast amount of relief, and that would mean she could now speak out publicly without any fear of doing so damaging a case now that we probably can assure ourselves is not gonna happen. And now she said the reason she’s going public, she can no longer stay silent.
She reached the limit of her ability to absorb all this when Trump was making fun of her at a rally recently and faking an orgasm that she was having with Strzok during the texts talking about the effort to stop Trump, that was the final straw, Trump faking an orgasm as though I was having one, she cannot stay silent any longer. So she’s going public.
RUSH: Now, Lisa Page is out trying to make herself a victim in all of this. Here she was part of this silent coup that was endeavoring to sabotage and undermine the Trump campaign and the Trump presidency. She was originally on Mueller’s investigation team when it was discovered that she and Strzok Smirk were texting back and forth their hate it for Trump — and if that hadn’t been made public, Mueller would have never fired them. Mueller fired them.
“I didn’t know I had such biased employees in this investigation.” Do you realize Mueller’s the only Republican on that whole team? He was just a figurehead. The entire Mueller team was just a bunch of Trump-hating Democrat lawyers, they still turned up zilch, and now Lisa Page is out wallowing and crying and she’s a victim of the president. What really made her mad… Here’s her quote: “‘Honestly, his demeaning, fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,’ Lisa Page told The Daily Beast.
“‘It’s like being punched in the gut,’ she continued. ‘My heart drops to my stomach when I realized that Trump has tweeted about me again. The president calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s stick.'” No, you did that. You demeaned your career. You demeaned yourself. You had the affair with Strzok Smirk, and you were the guys plotting the demise of Donald Trump. This was a rally that Trump had in Minnesota back in October. He acted out a fake conversation between Page and Strzok Smirk months before they had left public service, returned to public life, and he acted out her having a fake orgasm in the text with Strzok Smirk, and she lost it.
RUSH: Folks, we went back to the archives, and we have the Trump fake-orgasm story about Lisa Page. It was a rally on October 10th in Minneapolis, a Keep America Great rally, and here is Trump speaking about Strzok Smirk and Lisa Page…
THE PRESIDENT: Remember, he and his lover, Lisa Page. What a group. (impression) “She’s going to win — 10 million-to-one, she’s gonna win. I’m telling you, Peter.”
CROWD: (jeering)
THE PRESIDENT: “I’m telling you, Peter. She’s gonna win, Peter. Oh, I love you so much.”
CROWD: (laughing and cheers)
THE PRESIDENT: “I love you, Peter!”
CROWD: (laughter)
THE PRESIDENT: “I love you, too, Lisa!”
CROWD: (laughing)
THE PRESIDENT: “Lisa, I love you!”
CROWD: (laughing and hoots)
THE PRESIDENT: “Lisa! Lisa! Oh, God, I love you, Lisa — and if she doesn’t win, Lisa, we’ve got an insurance policy, Lisa! We’ll get that son-of-a-bitch out.”
CROWD: (laughing)
THE PRESIDENT: “We got an insurance policy,” and we’re living through the insurance policy. That’s what it is, the phony Russia hoax.
RUSH: She heard that, and she said today that that’s the last straw. She can’t stay silent anymore. The president of the United States is out there making fun of her and insulting her, and she can’t stay silent. That was Trump’s… She called this Trump parodying her fake orgasm. By the way, this is what a parody is, and it’s funny. Not bad.