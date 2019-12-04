×

Rush Limbaugh

Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff

Dec 4, 2019

Breitbart: House Judiciary Committee Holds Impeachment Hearing
Daily Wire: Trump-Critic Impeachment Witness To Democrats: Sorry, You Just Don’t Have The Evidence To Impeach
Breitbart: Jonathan Turley’s Impeachment Testimony: Democrats Setting Terrible Precedent
Daily Caller: Democrats Stack Judiciary Impeachment Hearing With Anti-Trump Lawyers
The Hill: Harvard Law Professor’s Opening Statement In Trump Impeachment Hearing
Breitbart: Adam Schiff Tells NPR Trump ‘Solicited a Bribe’; Report Ignores ‘Bribery’
American Greatness: A Deplorable Strategy Beyond 2020 – Angelo Codevilla
NewsBusters: Nets Excited by ‘Damning’ Dem Report, ‘One Step Closer’ to Impeachment
Breitbart: Adam Schiff’s Report Cites No ‘Bribery’ or ‘High Crimes’; Only Tweets
Bloomberg: Trump’s Wiretap Tweets Raise Risk of Impeachment. If The President Has Made False Claims Of A Crime Without Proof, There’s Only One Constitutional Remedy – Noah Feldman
New York Times: Impeachment Hearing Updates: Scholars Call Trump’s Actions an Abuse of Power
PJ Media: Clintons Deny Ever Staying at Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Wild West’ Property in New Mexico
Breitbart: Justin Trudeau Appears to Mock Donald Trump for Giving Media Too Much Access
New York Post: Queen Elizabeth appears to scold Princess Anne for not greeting Trump
Daily Wire: Trump Cancels NATO Press Conference, Heads Back To DC After Being Mocked By Trudeau
Breitbart: Turley Warns Congress on Impeachment for ‘Obstruction’: ‘It’s YOUR Abuse of Power’

