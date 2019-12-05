Democrats Make Me Mad, But It’s An Enthusiastic Mad

RUSH: I just got an email. “You sound mad.” Well, I am mad. But it’s a good mad, folks — and it’s an enthusiastic mad. It’s an embellished mad. It’s an energized mad. I’m mad that everybody is falling for this in the wrong way. This is so obviously a made-up scam. Here. Paul Sperry had a tweet at about 10:45 this morning. “In CNN interview this a.m., Clinton consultant Paul Begala said he met privately w Nancy Pelosi right after the Dems won the House in 2018 to discuss impeaching President Trump.
“Begala also said Dems will have to keep impeaching Trump if he’s not removed & is reelected,” which we had that aspect of the sound bite. This is something they have been planning regardless of substance. They are doing this because Trump won. Now, look, folks, I understand. I understand the need that some people feel to refute every charge the Democrats make, such as the president… But here’s how futile it is.
Let’s take a look at the phone call. The transcript of the phone call’s been released. There’s nothing criminal or impeachable in the phone call. And everybody who’s read the transcript knows that that’s the case. And yet what are the Democrats doing? The Democrats are fabricating! They’re literally lying. They’re making up what the president said on that call. And the media is amplifying it. And our side is duly reacting to it and duly responding to it.
Well, you have to respond to it. The way to respond to it is not to accept their premise. The way to respond to it is accuse ’em of doing what they’re doing. They are making things up. They are fulfilling a political objective they’ve had since the moment they realized they’d lost the election in November of 2016. The impeachment of Donald Trump is not because he’s a bad president. It’s not because he’s broken the law. It’s not because he’s committed any impeachable offense.
It’s because they don’t like him. It’s because they hate him. It’s because they hate you. I mean, going back and forth on the phone call is kind of futile. It’s a futile exercise, because it’s not gonna change the way the media and the Democrats are reporting it or talking about it. They’re gonna keep lying about it. They’re gonna keep making up things about it. They’re gonna keep going back to Russia because that’s where they really think the gold mine still is.
Do you realize, folks, that I have heard there may be, in one of the articles of impeachment, that Trump committed an impeachable offense when he told a joke about asking the Russians to find Hillary’s emails? Now, the moment that happened in the campaign, I remember, he was at Doral. He was down in Miami, and he was just toying with ’em. He was having fun. This is another thing. They have no sense of humor at all, and especially when they are the butt of the joke.
But do you ever see…? These three witnesses, did you ever see any of them smile? They’re not happy. They are permanently, constantly enraged. Even when they win, they are permanently, constantly enraged. Because nothing is ever enough for them because they don’t want this country to be a representative republic. They don’t want you to have a choice.
They don’t want you to have the chance to reject them. They are offended they have to run for election. They are offended the American people have a say in whether or not they run things. Do not doubt me. They are that arrogant. They are that hate-filled. They resent everything about this country that can result in them losing. That would mean they resent elections. They resent votes.
They resent opposing media. They resent opposing points of view. They resent differing opinions. They resent anything that denies them their authoritarian positions on things — and Donald Trump is that in spades. Donald Trump represents everything they hate about this country. It’s all encapsulated in everything Trump did.
A. He ran.
B. He won.
C. He defeated them.
D. He actually has the audacity to implement the agenda he ran on, which isn’t theirs.
E. He actually is succeeding in doing that.
F. He’s a gotta be stopped.
Not because of a phone call to Ukraine, and not because he so-called meddled in the election.
He’s gotta be stopped because he’s denying them what they think is theirs. They can only achieve what is theirs if they permanently transform this country away from its founding principles. That’s what makes me mad, and that’s what offends me because that’s what they are doing. They are not coequal participants in the democratic process. They are trying to undermine it. Everything about their behavior since election night 2016 has been specifically about undermining the democratic process.
That’s what needs to be said about them. Not point-by-point refutations of their allegations. Who the hell are they? Who the hell are they to say what Donald Trump can or can’t do in a phone call with the president of Ukraine? Who the hell are these professors? What gives them the right to have the permanent, final word in what Donald Trump can and can’t do? That’s the power, by the way, they invested in Robert Mueller.
They wanted Robert Mueller to be a daily, ongoing judge and jury of Donald Trump’s presidency. Any other Republican who happens to be elected president is gonna face this kind of thing until they are dealt with and made a permanent minority, electoral minority. They can only get what they want if they undermine the founding principles of this country. That’s the course they have set for themselves. That’s the political objective they have.
They simply refuse to accept losing elections now. That is why we’re where we are. If they were coequal participants in the democratic process in a representative republic, having lost the election in 2016 they would have immediately began to find out why. Why did they lose? Why did the American people reject them? And then go about trying to find out ways to get those people back. That’s not what they’ve done.
Their entire political purpose since election night 2016 has been to deny the 63 million Americans who voted for Trump that vote. Their existence has been to undermine it and to overturn it. They don’t have to bend to the will of the people. They don’t have to care what the American people want and don’t want. They don’t have to deal with the rejection of the American people. The American people have no right to reject them.
The American people should not have a say in what Democrats do and what Democrats’ policies are. If they could… What the Democrats are doing is trying to eliminate any form of opposition. At some point — and I have said this before, and I have been pooh-poohed when I’ve said it. But I’m gonna stick with it. It may not happen in my lifetime, but the day is gonna come where the Democratic Party tries to make the case that elections are detrimental to the country’s future.
And they’ll do it by talking about the kind of people who are voting. And they’ll characterize them as uninformed because they listen to Limbaugh or Fox News or whatever they say. “They’re not properly informed on civics. They’re not properly educated. They are hate-filled racists and bigots — and until we prevent these kinds of people from voting, America will never reach its full potential,” blah, blah. It’s gonna be something like that. Or worse.
But the day is gonna come.
If they lose enough elections, it’s gonna happen sooner than you think, because what the Democrat Party is about is eliminating anything in their way to achieving total dominance and power. Now, don’t tell me they love America like we do. They love America maybe for different reasons. They love America for what they want it to become. But having no border security? Having no border at all. Having no concern for common citizenship, common values. They have a different version or view now of what this country ought to be — and the democratic process where they can lose is not in the long-term picture.
They resent having to run elections. They resent having to engage in them. They resent having to take the chance they might lose, because they resent you, when you vote against them. They have no humility or hubris. They are not interested in trying to figure out how to win you back. They want to punish you for rejecting them. That’s what this is right now.
People, “How could they do this? How could they destroy Christmas?” How could they destroy Christmas? They don’t even believe in it, for crying out loud. How can they destroy Christmas? Christmas is nothing compared to what their objectives are. They’re miserable and they’re unhappy, and by God, you’re gonna be too. If they can’t have what they want, neither can you.
I have been warning people about the trend lines of the American left and its takeover of what was once the Democrat Party for a number of years. And I know a lot of people still think that I am way over the top in my characterization of these people and their desires and ambitions. All I will say is don’t doubt me. The evidence is right in front of us. It may be hard to swallow, hard to accept, ’cause then you have to deal with it, and a lot of people would rather not.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Okay. So the IG report is due Monday. Guess what Pelosi has announced? New impeachment hearings on Monday. Oh, yeah. Yeah, yeah. You know, people our side, “Boy, I didn’t see that coming.” Why not? What do you mean we didn’t see that coming? You think these guys are just gonna sit around and let the IG report have unopposed exposure to the media? She’s gonna do something to allow CNN, the New York Times, and the rest to not cover it, to not give it prominence, which tells us that they’re really worried about it.
Anyway, back to the phones. Sean, Portland, Oregon. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Rush, mega dittos, and Merry Christmas to you and your family.
RUSH: Thank you, sir. Same to you.
CALLER: Hey, Rush, I had a quick point. In regards to Professor Turley’s comment yesterday during the testimony, in the summary he kind of said — trying to bring rationality to the whole discussion, said, “I got it, we’re mad, my wife’s mad, my daughter’s mad, even my Labradoodle’s mad.” And I heard that, and I went, “Okay, I go to what you’re trying to say, but I’m not mad. I’m happy.” I heard that and, you know, I’m kind of grown weary of the left and their shallow people looking to take our voice way and imposing on us or projecting on us their seething anger.
I’m happy. I’m pleased with the president. I’m pleased with his policies, I’m pleased with the economy. And I just had to call and say I just don’t agree with some of those statements. They don’t speak for, I believe, a majority of what Americans are —
RUSH: No. You’re exactly right. This is all the Washington, inside-the-Beltway conventional wisdom. And there’s a gigantic disconnect to everybody that lives in that bubble to the rest of us outside it. Washington, especially the left, are incapable of happiness. And there’s a great resentment over that.
They’re constantly mad, agitating, upset, ticked off, whatever. You’ve chosen to be happy. A lot of Americans are. Trump’s approval numbers are up to 52%, the Rasmussen Report survey, after the Round Mound of the Gavel’s hearings yesterday. You gotta love it.