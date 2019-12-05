I’m Not Afraid of Climate Change Destroying My House (And Neither Are Liberals)

RUSH: Tanya in Dayton, Ohio. Tanya, I’m so glad you called. It’s great to have you. Hello.
CALLER: Thank you very much. Earlier when you were talking about Nancy Pelosi and she was talking about climate change. On yahoo.com today there was an article about South Florida, and down in Key West, some road that’s three miles between two islands is gonna be underwater, and the county can’t afford the millions of dollars to raise this road because of the rising seas. So my question is, Rush, are you afraid of the rising seas coming up and swallowing your home? I mean, isn’t this climate change? I mean, what else would be causing all that to happen?
RUSH: So you are asking me why I am denying the existence of it?
CALLER: Yeah. I mean, if this county is refusing — this poor woman they interviewed on the Yahoo article was saying how this water from the ocean’s coming up and she’s not gonna be able to get to her house because the county won’t raise this road two feet by the year 2026 or something —
RUSH: Oh, so it hasn’t happened yet.
CALLER: No, but it’s gonna happen, Rush. They keep saying that.
RUSH: Oh. I misunderstood. I thought the woman couldn’t get to her house yet, even now.
CALLER: Right. So that’s my question —
RUSH: Let me tell you something, Tanya. It ain’t gonna happen. If it does, it’s not gonna be because of climate change. A tornado or hurricane might come along and rearrange things, but it ain’t gonna be climate change. Let me tell you what. Very near where I live a liberal Democrat New York hedge funder just paid $111 million to buy a home that is 60 feet from the ocean, $111 million. It is a record sale price. Why would he do this if climate change is going to destroy his house and his investment in, what, four years or six? Tanya, are you there?
CALLER: Yes, I’m here.
RUSH: Okay. So did you hear that? Really, really rich hedge fund Democrat just spent $111 million to buy a 70,000-square-foot — talk about the carbon footprint.
CALLER: Well, I mean, maybe he bought that that way when climate change does affect it, he has more insurance on it, and then he can make more money off it. I don’t know. You know, it’s like —
RUSH: Are you kidding me? The guy spends $111 million dollars knowing climate change is gonna flood him out so that he can collect the insurance?
CALLER: Well, maybe he’s on a different island and the climate change isn’t gonna come to the island where he is.
RUSH: Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Key West is just an hour south of here, maybe hour and a half. No, no, no. If the sea levels are gonna rise up and destroy that poor woman’s house and road down in Key West then we’re not safe here and, by the way, neither will be the sea turtles.
CALLER: (laughing) I don’t know. I mean, Yahoo wouldn’t lie about it.
RUSH: They’re the media. They’re the media, can go out and find some deranged woman that lives down there that believes the lies or they’re making her up. They’ve got some plant down there that could be pretending to live there. I’m just saying this is possible in today’s media climate.
Can you name for me one source in a New York Times story this week? They’re all anonymous. Ditto Washington Post. When it comes to Trump, when it comes to impeachment, when it comes to Russia meddling, every damn source is anonymous. At least Yahoo has found somebody down there in Key West.
Yeah, this climate change stuff, it’s all gonna happen down the road. No pun intended. It’s all going to happen in the future. I’m just gonna tell you, I am not worried. I don’t even think about it. Do you know why? Because every February or March a dredger shows up from New Orleans. The dredger dredges the inlet nearby where I live so that the ships in the port can get in there.
Where do they put the sand? They put it on my beach. My beach regrows and expands to the biggest beach in the area every year. Can you believe it? Every year my house gets further away from the water line because they dredge the sand on it. That’s why the turtles love my beach ’cause it’s bigger than they ever can imagine when they get there. Climate change, my — never mind.