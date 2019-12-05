Biden Challenges Iowa Voter to I.Q. Test

RUSH: Time now for an object lesson. I have for you coming up an illustration of what happens when the Democrats are faced with anything but a fawning, slavish media. You’ve already heard one example today. By the way, greetings, and welcome back. Rush Limbaugh here at the EIB Network, meeting and surpassing all audience expectations. So Nancy Pelosi today was asked a question near the end of a press conference, where she got nothing but softball questions from the press like, “Madam Speaker, are you really gonna impeach Trump?”
“Yes, we’re gonna impeach him.” “Are you really, really gonna impeach Trump?” “Yes, we’re really gonna.” “Are you excited about impeaching him?” “Yes, we’re very excited with impeachment.” “Do you think the case against Trump is really rock solid?” “Yes, or we wouldn’t be doing it otherwise.” “Madam Speaker, do you think Trump deserves to be impeached?” “Oh, yes. We wouldn’t be doing it otherwise.” “Madam Speaker, is the president, you think, a bad guy?” “Oh, he is horrible guy, but I love him. I pray for him every day,” blah blah.
Then at the end of all that James Rosen asked Nancy Pelosi, “Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?”
ROSEN: Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?
PELOSI: I don’t hate anybody.
ROSEN: Representative Collins —
PELOSI: I was raised in Catholic house —
ROSEN: The reason I ask –
PELOSI: We don’t hate anybody, not anybody in the world. So don’t you accuse me.
ROSEN: I did not accuse you.
PELOSI: You did.
ROSEN: I asked a question.
PELOSI: You did.
ROSEN: Representative Collins yesterday suggested that the Democrats are doing this simply because they don’t like the guy.
PELOSI: It has nothing to do with it.
ROSEN: I think it’s an important point.
PELOSI: I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel what he doesn’t deal with helping our DREAMers, of which we’re very proud of. I think he’s in denial about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election. This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office. And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word “hate” in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is full — a heart full of love —
RUSH: All right.
PELOSI: — and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.
RUSH: Ooh. Don’t mess with her! Madam Speaker, why do you never invoke your Catholicism when talking about abortion? Why? Why is it you never seem to be a Catholic when you’re out there supporting now late-term and even post-birth abortion? Huh? But you notice, she’s floating along, and she’s getting all these softballs at the press conference and starts to walk away. When she was away from the podium is when Rosen said, “Do you hate the president?”
She lost it. She ran back to the podium. They can’t deal with anything but a supportive and slavish, supplicant media. Let them get any challenging question and they lose it — and you note she’s threatening this guy. “Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” to the media. “Don’t mess with me,” or else what, Madam Speaker? You gonna abort the guy? “Don’t mess with me.”
Now we move on to yet another example. Plugs Biden loses it today in Iowa, has a meltdown when a male member of the audience confronted him about Ukraine. Now, the audio is a bit distorted, I’m told. I haven’t heard it yet. I have the transcript. It says here, “The audio is a bit distorted because it’s cheap.” I guess cheap microphones were used. I’m not sure. But anything that’s unclear, I have the transcript; I’ll be able to help you understand.
But here it is. We have two bites on this, and apparently Plugs melts down. Again, the object here is to show these people can’t hold up. They cannot hold up under any questioning, not even hostile. They can’t hold up to a press that doesn’t further their own agenda with softball-type questions.
IOWA VOTER: (echo) We all know Trump has been messing around in Ukraine over there, holding their foreign aid for — for them to come up and — saying that they want to investigate you. We know all about that crap. He has no backbone. We know that. But you, on the other hand, sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company that he had no experience with gas or nothing, in order to get access for the president. So you’re selling access to the president just like he was. So you —
BIDEN: You’re a damn liar, Man! That’s not true. No one has ever said that. No one can prove that.
IOWA VOTER: The hell it ain’t. I see it on the TV.
BIDEN: You see it on the TV?
IOWA VOTER: All I do is watch TV.
BIDEN: No, I know you do, and by the way that’s why… I’m not sedentary. I get up and — and — Well, let him go. Let him go. Look, the reason I’m running is I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people and I can get things done. That’s why I’m running. And you wanna check my shape? All right, let’s do push-ups together, Man. Let’s run. Let’s do whatever you want to do.
CROWD: (applause starts)
BIDEN: Let’s take an IQ test. Okay?
RUSH: “Let’s take an IQ test! Let’s do push-ups together! Hey, I’ll bet my leg hair is blonder than yours is when African-Americans look at it in the pool, Buddy!” He’s calling his supporter dumb and a damn liar. “You’re a damn liar, Man! You’re a damn liar. That’s not true. No one ever said that. No one can prove that.” Yes, we can Plugs, because you copped to it!
You copped to getting the prosecutor investigating your son fired, and you threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine with the assistance of Obama unless the prosecutor prosecuting your son was fired — and he was fired, and then Ukraine got something for it. Plugs was not done, though. After challenging the guy to an IQ test, after challenging his supporter to do push-ups together, Plugs kept going.
BIDEN: No one has said my son has done anything wrong, and I did not on any occasion, and no one has ever said it. Not one —
IOWA VOTER: I didn’t say you were doing anything wrong.
BIDEN: You said I set up my son to work in an oil company. Isn’t that what you said? Get your words straight, Jack.
IOWA VOTER: That’s what I hear on — on MSNBC. All —
BIDEN: You don’t hear that on MSNBC.
IOWA VOTER: The hell I didn’t!
BIDEN: You did not hear that at all. What you heard… Look, okay, I’m not going to get into an argument with you, Man.
IOWA VOTER: It looks like you don’t have any more backbone than Trump does when you’re — I’m not voting for you.
BIDEN: I know you’re not, Man. You think I thought you’d stand up and vote for me? You’re too old to vote for me.
RUSH: “You’re too old to vote for me.” Plugs was using a cheap microphone there. That is. (impression) My microphone’s so expensive I can’t even fake making it sound that cheap. I can’t do it. My microphone’s so expensive, so professional, that it makes me sound great no matter how I try. “I’m gonna fire you, Man! You’re a damn liar, Man! Let’s have an IQ test right here. I challenge you.”
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: So Pelosi loses it. Plugs loses it. Abject lesson. Object lesson. They couldn’t deal. They couldn’t deal with what Trump puts up with for one day, I don’t think. Pelosi couldn’t deal with one question. “Do you hate the president?” Loses it. “You know, I don’t like Trump. Trump doesn’t have any backbone, but I know you sent your kid over there to work for a gas company, doesn’t have any experience doing it and you got him the job.”
“You damn liar, man. Do some push-ups. Take an IQ test right here. I got John Kerry endorsing me. Who’s endorsing you?” (interruption) I know. I know. I wonder how it is that they have the support of so many millions.
Now, the transformation here, remember this, this whole impeachment thing started out — how did it start? Yes, the phone call. The whistleblower phone call, it was terrible, it was shocking. Oh, my God. It was horrible. So scary. The national security people, oh, my God. We’re on the verge of losing the country.
And then the transcript of the call was released, and we found out that it’s much ado about nothing. So then they moved on to bribery and extortion. There was bribery and extortion. Pelosi goes out and announces before the Schiff hearings there’s bribery and extortion, the presidents committed bribery. So they focus grouped it and they found out that bribery sounded better than quid pro quo, so they used bribery. But then it didn’t take. The American people stopped watching the bribery hearings. The ratings continued to plummet. So they dropped that.
They went out, focused grouped again, they came back. Now the president’s abusing his power and represents an existential threat to the next elections. That’s where they are now. Donald Trump represents an ongoing abuse of power. And to me this is just the epitome of ironic. Abuse of power. Isn’t that what Adam Schiff is doing?
Adam Schiff has actually somehow got AT&T to give him phone records of John Solomon and Devin Nunes, and he used the possession of those phone records to shut them up. John Solomon’s running around, “Well, whatever happened to civil liberties? Whatever happened to freedom? Whatever happened to attorney-client privilege?”
Adam Schiff literally subpoenaed and got phone records for Devin Nunes and this guy Lev Parnas and John Solomon, a journalist. He didn’t make a big deal about it. It’s in his report. Can anybody say abuse of power? What the hell is Jerry Nadler doing, if what he’s doing is not abuse of power? How about Pelosi? James Comey. Was he not abusing his power when he exonerated Hillary Clinton as the FBI director? He wasn’t even the attorney general. He calls a press conference on July 5th that exonerates Hillary Clinton. That’s not abuse of power?
Clapper and Brennan, running a rogue operation for Obama to get the dossier in the news. That’s not abuse of power? I think one of the biggest abuses of power is Mueller. Here we have the guy we were told most honorable man in Washington. He’s got a reputation that cannot be tarnished. This man is the epitome of Washington. He’s the epitome of Washington honor. He’s the epitome of Washington dignity.
All he did was lend his name to a phony baloney, plastic banana, good-time rock ‘n’ roller fake investigation based on nothing in an attempt to overturn election results. What honor? If he really had all this integrity and honor, he would have refused the appointment after he saw the file because there was never any evidence. But, no, Robert Mueller went along with a figurehead role. He wasn’t even the investigator. The investigators were all Clinton donors and lawyers.
Mueller was the figurehead because he was the Republican, and he was Mr. Honorable, and he was Mr. Integrity, and that was supposed to prevent anybody from criticizing the Mueller team and his report, exactly by design.
Abuse of power. Fast and Furious, Obama, arranging for high-octane weapons to be sold from American gun stores to Mexican drug cartels so that when they were used by Mexican drug cartels to murder people, Obama could say, “See? American guns are being used to kill innocent people. We need to get guns.” You were supposed to be outraged and demand more gun control when that started happen. That whole thing is a set up. Is that not abuse of power?
How about Lois Lerner, IRS, flat-out denying various conservative groups tax-exempt status to fundraise. The abuses of power are all over the Democrat Party. Democrats abuse power the way Jeffrey Epstein abuses underage girls, folks. They never get called on it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I’m told that the media has that guy asking Biden questions in Iowa surrounded, and other Biden supporters are trying to tell him to get the hell out of the rally.