Who Does Pelosi Think She’s Kidding?

RUSH: James Rosen is a journalist spied on by the Obama administration. He used to be at Fox News. He’s now a Sinclair Broadcasting reporter, and James Rosen today at Pelosi’s press conference said, “Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?”
ROSEN: Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?
PELOSI: I don’t hate anybody.
ROSEN: Representative Collins —
PELOSI: I was raised in a Catholic house —
ROSEN: The reason I ask –
PELOSI: We don’t hate anybody, not anybody in the world. So don’t you accuse me.
ROSEN: I did not accuse you.
PELOSI: You did.
ROSEN: I asked a question.
PELOSI: You did.
ROSEN: Representative Collins yesterday suggested that the Democrats are doing this simply because they don’t like the guy.
PELOSI: It has nothing to do with it.
ROSEN: I think it’s an important point.
PELOSI: I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel what he doesn’t deal with helping our DREAMers, of which we’re very proud. I think he’s in denial about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election. This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office.
And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word “hate” in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is full – a heart full of love and always pray for the president, and I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.
RUSH: Who does she think she is kidding? “I’m Catholic. I was raised in a house of love. Don’t associate that word with me!” It’s the only reason you people are doing what you’re doing. You know, if you draw them out, we find out what this is really all about. They can’t beat Trump on climate change, they can’t beat him on gun violence, they can’t beat him on immigration.
That’s why they want to get rid of him. Their policies are being shredded. They’re being wiped out. But they come up with these phony baloney constitutional excuses to get rid of him. It’s because they are inept, and they are losing. Damn, this stuff ticks me off, folks. It just does.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Yesterday on this program I stated many things. It doesn’t take paying too much attention. This is really rather obvious. The Democrats are still livid that they were unable to get rid of Trump on this bogus Russian-meddling thing. In their minds, they had him.
They had him before Mueller was named. When Mueller was named, and then the Mueller investigation began, they told themselves, “Whenever Mueller reports, Trump is gone. He’s history.” Mueller reported no collusion. They can’t let go of it. They’re gonna spend more time on that in this phony impeachment process that they’re gonna spend, ultimately, on the Ukraine phone call — and it’s not me opining this.
All you have to do is listen to them. At the same press conference today where Pelosi insisted that she doesn’t hate anybody, and she’s not gonna stand for that word being used in a question to her. In fact, I want to go back to that for just a second here. “I think this president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence.” That’s what this is really about when you get down to everything.
When you strip all of these distractions away, what this is really all about is that after eight years of Obama, they thought they were on the way to finally reconstituting and transformation this country. And they were gonna get rid of guns, and they were gonna do it because a majority of Americans was gonna support them. And they were gonna open the borders because a majority Americans somehow was magically going to agree with them on it. And whatever they wanted with the DREAMERs, it was gonna happen.
Whatever their agenda was, a majority America was gonna support it. Eight years of Obama proved it. And the Trump the election was this country telling the Democrat Party to go to hell. That’s what that election was, and they know it. The election of Donald Trump was — in addition to an affirmation of him — a total rejection of their agenda. And you don’t do that to totalitarians. You don’t do that to authoritarians. You do not reject their agenda. You submit to it.
Yes. You submit to it. You don’t even agree with it. You submit to it. You bow down and you accept it. You take it. And what did you do? You rejected it. You rejected everything about Obama, including the signature Obamacare. You rejected Crazy Bernie. You rejected Hillary Clinton. You rejected Obama himself — and this is unacceptable. The American people said, “We don’t believe your stories on climate change. We don’t want you in charge of our guns.
“We don’t want you in charge of how big our soft drinks can be. We don’t want you in charge of border walls and immigration. We don’t trust you.” So they elect Donald Trump because Donald Trump came along and said, “No. We don’t want any of that. We’re gonna Make America Great Again, and we’re gonna bring America back so that average, ordinary Americans can once again thrive and prosper.” I interviewed historian Doug Wead yesterday for the next issue of The Limbaugh Letter.
He got two years of access to the Trump family and the president himself to write this book. The book is out; it’s doing great. And he had a characterization of our decades-old China policy that I thought was right on the money. And I told him, “If Trump would start talking about it this way, it would end a lot of confusion.” Doug Wead said, “This China mess, Trump had to do something about it, Rush. He has to do something.”
By the way, this guy was not a Trump supporter going in. This guy has roots to George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush. But with his access, he was dazzled. He said, “There’s not any chaos in the White House. There’s none of this stuff that you see, none of this stuff that’s reported. There isn’t all this chaos. There isn’t all this undermining of the president going on. Notice all those stories don’t have names attached to ’em.”
He got back to the China thing. He said, “Let me tell you what’s important about China, Rush. Our China trade policies — which Trump talks about in terms of dollars. Billions and billions and billions of dollars lost to the Chinese. Billions here, billions there, and it adds up. Rush, what it was, was the greatest transfer of wealth from the American middle class to a foreign power. That’s the effect of what our China trade policy has been.”
He said, “You notice that for the longest time the American middle class’ wages were stagnant, jobs were being lost, particularly manager jobs. Any number of markers that were used to signify middle class economic progress were stagnant. Well, the reason why is that the leaders of this country were selling out the wealth of the American middle class to the Chinese and then to other foreign nations as well. But China was the big one, and Trump simply isn’t gonna take it. He’s not gonna sit there and let this keep happening. He talks about dumb leaders engineering this policy.”
I said to Doug Wead, “You know, if you get to him and tell him, that’s a great way to characterize what our policy with China has led to: The greatest transfer of wealth from the American middle class ever,” meaning the usurpation of wealth of the American middle class. Now, how does that happen? Jobs. Primarily jobs lost to China. We can’t sell products in China because they don’t allow them in. Yet we allow everything they make — including a bunch of stuff for American corporations — into our country. So Trump’s putting an end to it, and to denote the seriousness, he’s attaching tariffs, because it can’t go on.
The American middle class is now being rejuvenated and revived, wages are up, employment is way up. He made the point, “Do you realize every American president except for Trump has taken us into war? Even Reagan took us into Grenada. Trump has not started a war, Rush.” We are living peace and prosperity, which is the legacy every president claims to want, peace and prosperity.
We’ve got it. We’ve got it in spades. We’ve got it like we haven’t had it in who knows how long, and we’ve got it because of Donald Trump. And these little Chihuahua ankle biters in the Democrat Party just can’t stomach it, and the Never Trumpers in our own party can’t stomach it because they’ve had nothing to do with this renaissance and revival.
So here comes Pelosi. “Well, we think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids with gun violence. He’s cruel when he doesn’t deal with our DREAMers. I think he’s in denial about the climate crisis.” Those are the things that really bug ’em because they’re losing on their issues that they were gonna use to transform this country and that you were gonna submit to because they know you don’t agree.
They know that a majority of Americans don’t believe in whatever they think needs to be done to address climate change.
The American people don’t want to get poor. The American people don’t want to have the progress that’s been made taken away from them on some mythical scare thing like climate change, and they certainly don’t want to get rid of their guns. They don’t want to have them taken away from them.
The Democrats are losing. They are losing on their issues, and they can’t stand it. See, when they win, they have the ability to make you submit. They have the ability to force their policies on you. Trump has denied them that. He’s got to go. He’s denying them their power. He’s denying them their authority. He is denying them their reason for existence.
It isn’t about a phone call to Ukraine. It is about Russian meddling because that was the golden bullet. That’s what they were gonna do to get rid of him. That’s the magic that was gonna be used to reject your votes. And even that blew up on them. They’re being outsmarted by somebody they think has the IQ of a pencil eraser.
If you doubt me, audio sound bite number three, here’s Pelosi from her “I don’t hate the president” press conference today. A reporter said, “You’ve been hesitant for weeks to make this move on impeachment. You’ve been cautious to make this move. Was there a moment, was there a piece of evidence or testimony that swayed you, that told you you have to do it now?”
PELOSI: Well, of the — I’m glad you asked that question, because all I hear from the press is that I’m moving so swiftly that it’s like a blur going by. It has been a couple of years, two and a half, since the initial investigation of the U.S. — the Russian involvement in America’s election, which started much of this and then led to other things. This is not about Ukraine. This is about Russia. Who benefited by our withholding —
RUSH: Whoa. Hold it. Hold it. Stop the tape. Did you hear that? I told you yesterday what this is about. I’ve told you that this has been in the works, this impeachment has been in the works since election night. Play this from the top, recue it. Here we go. It takes about halfway through this thing. Listen. She says, “This is not about Ukraine. This is about Russia.”
PELOSI: Well, of the — I’m glad you asked that question, because all I hear from the press is that I’m moving so swiftly that it’s like a blur going by. It has been a couple of years, two and a half, since the initial investigation of the U.S. — the Russians’ involvement in America’s election, which started much of this and then led to other things. This is not about Ukraine. This is about Russia. Who benefited by our withholding — withholding that military assistance? Russia. It’s about Russia. So sometimes people say, “Well, I don’t know about Ukraine. I don’t know that much about Ukraine.” Well, our adversary in this is Russia. All roads lead to Putin.
RUSH: See? They can’t get over it. The thing is, Madam Speaker, who doesn’t hate anybody, Ukraine got their aid. You need to go call Barack Obama and ask him why he didn’t give Ukraine any aid while Russia came in and took away one-third of Ukraine, called Crimea. Trump has given them defense assistance. He didn’t withhold it.
This is Twilight Zone stuff. Obama withheld it. Obama gave the Iranians $150 billion in cold cash on the tarmac to help them build nuclear devices. Barack Obama let Putin come in and take one-third of Crimea. These people are seriously running around trying to say that Trump’s alliance with Russia, which got him elected, is what led him to deal with Ukraine. These people are seriously sick, folks. They are seriously deranged.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Frank in Long Valley, New Jersey. Welcome, sir. You’re up first today. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. I have a quick question. Where in the Constitution or in the DOJ does it say you cannot investigate your political opponent? Like where’s the political opponent clause that I’m missing? I mean, the chief law enforcement officer of the U.S., which is the president of the United States, is allowed to investigate corruption, and just because he finds out his or her political opponent is involved, all of a sudden the political opponent clause clicks in?
RUSH: What the rub here is, what the Democrats — Pelosi, as far as I’m concerned, the last sound bite I just played she’s undermined everything this impeachment’s about. They started out saying, “He asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. That’s illegal. That’s meddling in a foreign election. Can’t ask a foreign government to investigate Joe Biden.” Then she just said it’s not about Ukraine. It’s about Russia.
If it’s not about Ukraine, then what the hell is all this with Biden? The more this woman talks, the more she steps in it. It’s like we’re putting bags of manure in front of her, there’s so many out there now, she can’t avoid stepping on one now and then. And again, you want to talk about using foreign governments to investigate, who was it that Hillary Clinton paid to put out opposition research on Donald Trump? A British spy who then talked to Russian spies, Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS had a role in creating a dossier. All of that constituted foreigners meddling in an election.
And then that fake document was used to get FISA warrants to spy on Trump’s campaign. That’s why your question is exactly my point. It’s not about that. Those are just the hooks that they’re using, the marketing things that they’re trying to make the American people think Trump’s committed some crime with.
It’s not about Biden. They don’t give a whit. It’s not about Ukraine. It’s about the fact that they hate to him and they can’t beat him, they can’t get rid of him, and they’re throwing anything up against the wall hoping that something will stick.