House Republicans Have Gone to Town in the Afternoons

RUSH: Steve in Birmingham, Alabama. You’re next, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. Thank you for all you do on and off the radio. It’s a pleasure to talk with you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much.
CALLER: Rush, you so astutely observed earlier this week that the momentum in these sham hearings turns around every afternoon. I just wanted to give a shout-out to those Republicans in those committees who have made that happen. They are doing yeoman’s work, and I just loved every minute of it.
RUSH: I could not agree more. So many people have been critical of Republicans for not fighting back, for sitting there and acting like paint on the wall. But, man, the Republicans in the House on these two committees — the Schiff committee and the Round Mound of the Gavel committee — have gone to town in the afternoon, and they have reversed course. You know, it’s done on purpose.
The Democrats start out only their witnesses, and then the cable news analysts talk about how devastating the case was. “Oh, my God, it’s over for Trump. Oh, my God. These witnesses are brilliant. Oh, my goodness, what…” And by the afternoon they’re blown to smithereens by the likes of Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe, Doug Collins. You’re right. They’re all doing terrific. I didn’t mean to ignore anyone by leaving their names out ’cause there’s a bunch more of them too.