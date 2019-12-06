Liberals Think Obama Deserves His Mansion

RUSH: Here’s Ronald in Decatur, Indiana. Great to have you on the EIB Network and Open Line Friday. Hello.
CALLER: Dittos, Rush.
RUSH: Hey.
CALLER: First-time caller, longtime listener.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Hey, real quick, I saw on the headlines: “Hope and Change: Barack Obama Buys $15 Million House in Martha’s Vineyard.”
RUSH: Yes.
CALLER: Where’s the outrage from the left? The second thing I want to make a point to what you just talked about. You can see the desperation in Pelosi, Joe Biden, and Adam Schiff. Any time you talk about hate or anything that has to do with Trump, immediately they get defensive. You see the anger in their face, their reactions. It’s an absolute great thing to see for Trump because he knows he’s winning.
RUSH: They hate him.
CALLER: Oh, they can’t stand the guy.
RUSH: It’s paramountly obvious. It’s the reason they’re doing this. I want to go back to question about Obama — let’s see. What did you say, he spent $11.7 million for a mansion on Martha’s Vineyard?
CALLER: Well, there’s a couple different stories on it, but at least $11.75 million.
RUSH: Whatever. Whatever. It’s multiple millions and it’s in Skip Gates’ neighborhood.
CALLER: Yup. And they just get done building a library out in Chicago for him —
RUSH: Right, right, right, but stick with Martha’s Vineyard. You asked a very good question: Why isn’t the left outraged by it?
CALLER: Yep.
RUSH: Well, who do you mean outraged? What left? You mean voters?
CALLER: He campaigns against elitists and he is now part of the elitists.
RUSH: They never campaign against… Obama’s always wanted to be one of these people.
CALLER: Yep. I can see that.
RUSH: Crazy Bernie has three houses and a net worth of over a million dollars and nobody complains about it. They’re hypocrites out there, Ronald. They’re pure, blatant hypocrites.
CALLER: Yep.
RUSH: “Obama deserves that mansion because of slavery, because of injustice, because of all the African-Americans unjustly jailed. Obama deserves that mansion. Wait a minute.” What does that have…? Doesn’t have to mean anything. Doesn’t have to make sense. “Obama deserves that mansion. You’re not… You have no business criticizing where Obama lives or how much it costs!” See, they are exempt, Ronald. They’re exempt from all of the rules and all of the norms and all of the restrictions they want to put on everybody else. Oh, man, they’re so proud of Obama. He parlayed a $400,000 income, no-show job into a $12 million mansion next door to Skip Gates? It doesn’t get any better than that.