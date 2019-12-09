Dems Can’t Compete with the Trump Economy

RUSH: Look. It’s a foregone conclusion. There’s gonna be four articles of impeachment. I don’t care how embarrassed the Democrats end up being or looking when this is all over, they’re still gonna go forward with this ’cause that’s all they’ve got. Remember, folks, the perspective that they’re looking at this through. If Trump wins in 2020, I mean, that is frightening. They’re looking at a potential 7-2 conservative Supreme Court by 2024.
They’re looking at a serious closing of the southern border via a wall or whatever would constitute serious immigration, illegal immigration reform. They are looking at the embedding of Trump economic policy. Now, they had eight years of that with Reagan. Of course, Reagan had to go through two recessions, and it really wasn’t ’til the tail end of his first term that his reforms kicked in. Trump’s have got a head start on Reagan’s. If Trump gets a second term, you’re gonna have a seven-year economy.
May some ups and downs in it with the Democrats attempting to tell people that we’re in a recession. I mean, Plugs is out there now talking about recession. And Plugs is out talking about jobs. Let me find the tweet. Where’s my Biden Stack? Where’d I put my Biden Stack? I’ll save it for later. This always happens. Things break down and I try to find something, and I can’t do it at the very moment.
He’s tweeted out something that Democrats always say about jobs, and it’s pathetic. It’s about we support jobs with dignity and — here is the. Here’s Plugs’ tweet. This is over the weekend, December 7th, 10:25 a.m. This is after the job numbers came. Three and a half percent unemployment, rising employment for African-Americans and minorities, record low unemployment, wages rising.
And here’s Plugs’ tweet: “A job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about dignity. It’s about being able to look your kid in the eye and say everything is going to be okay — and mean it. Too many people today can’t do that. We have to rebuild an inclusive middle class and restore the dignity of work.”
They have been spewing garbage like this for 40 years. It’s a bunch of tripe that doesn’t mean anything. On the other hand, Trump is action. These guys sit around, and they’re nothing but eternal promises, eternal promises of utopia. So we’ve got the greatest jobs report that Plugs has ever seen in his lifetime, including many of us could say the same thing, and he’s a gotta talk (imitating Plugs), “Well, well, you know, it’s about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about dignity, it’s about being able to look your kid in the eye and say, ‘Kid, I got a job for you in Ukraine that’s gonna pay you a million and a half dollars a year, and you don’t have to know anything about the business.’”
I’m sorry. “It’s about being able to look your kid in the eye and say everything is gonna be okay and mean it,” like everything’s not okay now? Like Trump’s jobs have no dignity? Like parents are scared to face their kids because the jobs don’t have dignity. And they’re gonna be talking recession.
But the point is, they are scared to death of Trump being reelected. And I don’t care how humiliated or how defeated this entire effort ends up being or even looking, they are so far committed to this, and I don’t know even if Pelosi wanted to walk this back, how does she do it? It might be for an interesting discussion.