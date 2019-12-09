OANN Goes to Ukraine to Investigate Yovanovitch, Biden — and Graham

RUSH: This is Ken in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Welcome, sir. Great to have you with us. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, mega dittos, Rush. Looking forward to heading out to the Trump rally tomorrow night. Hey, over the weekend Lindsey Graham was on with Maria Bartiromo and said that once the impeachment got to the Senate, he would try and shut it down as quickly as possible. It would be dead on arrival, in his words. He’d hear out the House’s case. However, he doesn’t plan on calling any witnesses or having Trump present any kind of defense.
He would not call Pencil Neck or the leaker or Sleepy Joe. I believe this is exactly the kind of thing that drives conservative Republicans crazy. Lindsey Graham: No backbone, all talk, never any action — and he did the same thing with the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. Republicans seem to have been playing defense throughout the entire impeachment process, and once they get the ball, they already plan on punting. Do you believe this is the proper strategy once this thing gets into the Senate?
RUSH: Well, I’m looking for something in my Stack here, and I’m asking myself if I printed it, and I may not have. Hang on. Let me look. (sigh)
CALLER: Okay.
RUSH: ‘Cause I don’t think I can do this from memory, not a full paraphrase. Hang on a minute. Just hang on a minute. Let me look at the Stack.
CALLER: No problem, Rush. Take your time.
RUSH: Did I print it on or…? It looks like I didn’t print it. But I can. I still have it in the Unprinted Stack. I have an Unprinted Stack every day, an unprinted inbox. Basically, what it is, it’s a report by the One America News Network, OANN, and they did something that you haven’t seen American media do. They actually went to Ukraine to interview some people. Has it struck any of you that not one network, not one paper has sent a reporter to Ukraine to ferret this story out?
The media seems to be reporting verbatim what government officials are telling them, like Lieutenant Colonel Vindman — O say can you see — and Yovanovitch and Fiona Hill and Bill Taylor and George Kent and whoever the hell else. Whatever they say is what gets printed. Whatever Clapper says gets printed. Whatever Brennan says gets printed. There hasn’t been one investigative story about this. Everything that’s been reported has been what deep state, administrative state officials are saying about Donald Trump.
That’s it. So in this instance, it is the deep state running the media. You know, my theory is that the media has been running the Democrat Party, and I still think that’s the case. But we don’t have even the slightest bit of curiosity. The Drive-By Media has no desire to ferret out the real truth of this story. But the One America News Network (a cable news network which is an up-and-coming competitor to the Fox News Channel) actually sent a reporter over there.
The reporter filed a report that said that Lindsey Graham and John McCain and Maria Yovanovitch were up to their eyeballs in a conspiracy with Ukraine that involved sending American aid money back to Americans to benefit them personally, and that one of the reasons that there hasn’t been this full-court press to help defend Trump and Ukraine is because it isn’t just Biden that’s gotten involved in some shady dealings there. It’s a whole lot of people, Republicans and Democrats alike.
RUSH: No, I have not forgotten. Here is the One America News Network story. We had a caller say, “Rush, Lindsey Graham said that when they get to the trial in the Senate there aren’t gonna be any witnesses. They’re just gonna say not guilty and move on, nothing to see here. Rush, how come the Republicans don’t want to do the same thing the Democrats do and literally nuke the Democrats when they bring this case forward? Why would we just want to slap it away and say nothing to see here?”
And he talked about how Senator Graham talked big during the Kavanaugh hearings and promised all kinds of hearings and how the hell that happened and what have we got so far. (Raspberry) Well, the caller’s not alone. I mean, I’ve heard that from a number of people. So I come across — actually this is a story from the Conservative Treehouse. These people have done some incredible analytical reporting on the coup.
They have dug deep on all of the FBI shenanigans that Devin Nunes has uncovered. They have done some incredible work on timelines. And they have analyzed at Conservative Treehouse the story that One America News Network produced.
” In a fantastic display of true investigative journalism, One America News journalist Chanel Rion tracked down Ukrainian witnesses as part of an exclusive OAN investigative series. The evidence being discovered dismantles the baseless Adam Schiff impeachment hoax and highlights many corrupt motives for U.S. politicians. Ms. Rion spoke with Ukrainian former Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko who outlines how former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch perjured herself before Congress.
“What is outlined in this interview is a problem for all DC politicians across both parties. The obviously corrupt influence efforts by U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch as outlined by Lutsenko were not done independently.
“Senators from both parties participated in the influence process and part of those influence priorities was exploiting the financial opportunities within Ukraine while simultaneously protecting Joe Biden and his family. This is where Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham were working with Marie Yovanovitch.”
This was the One America News Network story. “Imagine what would happen if all of the background information was to reach the general public? Thus the motive for Lindsey Graham currently working to bury it. You might remember George Kent and Bill Taylor testified together.
“It was evident months ago that U.S. chargé d’affaires to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, was one of the current participants in the coup effort against President Trump. It was Taylor who engaged in carefully planned text messages with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland to set-up a narrative helpful to Adam Schiff’s political coup effort.
“Bill Taylor was formerly U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine (’06-’09) and later helped the Obama administration to design the laundry operation providing taxpayer financing to Ukraine in exchange for back-channel payments to U.S. politicians and their families.”
So the allegation here is that American taxpayer dollars, i.e., foreign aid, whatever you want to call it, was sent to Ukraine in exchange for some of it coming back to America to U.S. politicians and their families. And the key to this is that to make this work they had to make sure that what Biden was doing with his kid was not exposed because it would expose everything else going on like it. In other words, that Biden and his kid were not a one-off.
“In November Rudy Giuliani released a letter he sent to Senator Lindsey Graham outlining how Bill Taylor blocked VISA’s for Ukrainian ‘whistle-blowers’ who are willing to testify to the corrupt financial scheme.”
Rudy is in Ukraine even now. The Democrats in this committee can’t believe it. They’re characterizing it as Rudy is still trying to rig the 2020 election, they say. That’s not what Rudy is doing. I’ll tell you what has become abundantly clear is that Donald Trump knows exactly what he’s doing with Ukraine, and he knows exactly what he’s trying to expose, and it remains the administrative state. He’s trying to blow it up.
When he says that he’s draining the swamp, he literally is draining the swamp. And Ukraine did meddle in the 2016 election. There are seven different Drive-By news stories documenting it. And Ted Cruz literally took Chuck Todd to school on it yesterday on Meet the Press. I’ve got the audio of that if I have a chance to get it in here.
But back to the One America News Network here. “In November Rudy Giuliani released a letter he sent to Senator Lindsey Graham outlining how Bill Taylor,” the ambassador to Ukraine, “blocked VISA’s for Ukrainian ‘whistle-blowers’ who are willing to testify to the corrupt financial scheme.”
In other words, there are people in Ukraine who have been found willing to come to the United States, tell everybody what went on, and the ambassador blocked visas. Rudy has discovered this and sent a letter to Lindsey Graham as committee chairman in the Senate to expose this. I’m just gonna read the next. You can do with it what you want.
This from the One America News report: “Unfortunately, as we are now witnessing, Senator Lindsey Graham, along with dozens of U.S. senators currently serving, may very well have been recipients for money through the aforementioned laundry process. The VISA’s [sic] are unlikely to get approval for congressional testimony, or Senate impeachment trial witness testimony. U.S. senators write foreign aid policy, rules and regulations thereby creating the financing mechanisms to transmit U.S. funds,” money, foreign aid, what have you.
“Those same senators then received a portion of the [money] back through their various ‘institutes’ and business connections to the foreign government offices; in this example Ukraine (ex. Burisma to Biden).” Now, this sounds like the way the Clintons did it, and it sounds the way any number of people do it. You don’t have to be a senator. You don’t have to be a member of Congress. You can be a cabinet secretary. You could be anybody that is involved some way in the money chain, in the appropriations process.
So let me create a hypothetical that’s based on nobody that I know and nothing I know. I’m just gonna make it up like the Democrats are doing in their hearings today. Let’s say we have a secretary of defense who wants a portion of all of the money allocated to defense contractors. Well, very tricky. I mean, you can’t ask these defense contractors to pay a little to your personal bank account, wire the money. How do you do it? One way would be for your spouse to set up a foundation or a consultancy.
And you could make it contingent upon getting the contract that a certain amount of money must go to the consultancy group or to the foundation. It would have the imprimatur of legality, but you would hope that it would never be learned or discovered. And in that way, the defense contractor would get the government contract, and a percentage of it (or however you make the financial arrangements) would go to the spouse, foundation or, better yet, even consultancy firm to make it look like the consultancy firm had been hired to help procure the contract.
That’s one way it could be done. So what this story is alleging is that similar things like this have been in place. Folks, the U.S. Treasury, do you know how much money goes through that entity? (chuckles) We’re talking trillions of dollars. Do you wonder why the two wealthiest counties in America now are suburbs of Washington? I mean, say what you want about people being devoted to ideas and policy, but there’s one thing universal that makes the world go ’round, besides sex, and that’s money and getting it.
It’s very hard to get you a job that pays you millions of dollars. People just… Salaries like that — other than in movies or athletics, sports — it just doesn’t happen. So how do you amass that kind of money when you can’t get a job that’s gonna pay you that? Well, if you have other mechanisms where people aren’t really paying anything, or maybe paying your consultancy firm or donating to your foundation or what have you. But if you put yourself near that entity that sees trillions of dollars pass through it every week…
Not just every year, every month. So the story basically is that there are Ukraine witnesses willing to testify to this but that they will not be granted visas to come here because nobody wants to hear from them. Now, you do with that what you want. I have no idea whether any of this is true. But One America News published it. Conservative Treehouse saw the report and analyzed it, printed their analysis and these names. McCain, the McCain foundation, McCain…
In fact, in the story there’s a picture of McCain and Lindsey Graham at a meeting with Marie Yovanovitch, and the story makes clear that Yovanovitch lied through her teeth about some things during her testimony. But, anyway, that’s what I referenced. We had the caller asking about why there’s so little Republican action on these never-ending Democrat abuses. I had remembered reading the story.