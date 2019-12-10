Disgusted Lifelong Liberal Says He’ll Never Vote Democrat Again

RUSH: Here’s David in Massapequa, New York. Great to have you, sir. Glad you waited. Hi.
CALLER: Thank you, Rush. Um, this is a little bit painful for me. You know, I voted Democrat. My parents were Democrats; and I was born in ’62, and I got my driver’s license in ’79. You know where the first place I drove to? The back of a gas line, if you recall that.
RUSH: Oh-ho. (chuckles) I remember ’em.
CALLER: Yeah. So I’ve been fighting with this. But I stayed the course ’cause of family traditions (sigh), and I sound like a jerk. I’ll be honest with you. This is… I will never vote Democrat again. You know, I liked the ideology of the Democratic Party. You know, I liked the robust welfare program and things like that. But when I see what’s going on right now and I see, you know, the welfare program being abused by illegal aliens coming across this country and I see the Democrats…
There’s so much to talk about (chuckles) in the short time that we have together that I can’t… When your email came in and it said that the Democratic Party is imploding, it has nothing to do with the Congress and the Senate. It has to do with the people, us, Americans. It’s imploding because we’re losing faith in the Democratic Party. I, for one, will never, ever vote Democrat again, and — and —
RUSH: When is the last time you did vote Democrat? When’s the last time you voted Democrat?
CALLER: I voted for Obama.
RUSH: You voted for Obama.
CALLER: I did. I (garbled).
RUSH: Who did you vote for in 2016?
CALLER: Ah. (chuckles) Well, I… Okay. I — I voted for Clinton. I did. But — and I did it very, very reluctantly.
RUSH: Okay. That’s fine. I just wanted to find out how recent your conversion is. I would love to believe everything you’re saying. You know, I have to live with the fact that anybody can call here and say anything. Like you could have been a conservative and you could be saying, “I’ve been a Democrat all my life and these people are makings me sick,” and it sounds great. But I just wanted to verify, as best I could. Don’t take it personally. It’s my job as host here to not mislead people.