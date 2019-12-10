RUSH: Back to the phones we go to Quincy, Illinois. Edmond, I’m glad you waited, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hey. Hey, Rush. I trust tomorrow that Lindsey Graham — who did an unbelievably eloquent job tying all the loose-end crap with the Kavanaugh thing. He brought all that together; I think he’ll bring this all together. And I think one of the points that really needs to be made is we’re told there’s no bias — you know, it wasn’t documented and so forth.
But I hope he makes Horowitz explain if there’s 17 omissions, 17 shortcomings, 17 errors, what are the odds that all 17 errors would go against Trump or against his campaign? I mean, the odds of that are like flipping a coin and getting heads 17 times in a row. The odds are over one in a hundred thousand that that doesn’t happen. What kind of dumb asses do they think we are out here that we’re gonna believe that? I mean, it’s so patently obvious that I’m not buying it.
RUSH: They don’t care what you believe. I don’t mean to be rude, but these people don’t care what you believe.
CALLER: Well, I believe that.
RUSH: Horowitz is not gonna stand for election any time soon. He doesn’t care what you think. He answers to other people. The real question here is: Does the Senate care what you think? And that we’re gonna find out. You’re the second caller today who said it’s gonna be up to the Lindsey Graham committee tomorrow to square this, and to get Horowitz to pull back on this whole absurd idea that there wasn’t any bias, there wasn’t any political bias or preference.
This is patently absurd! We’ll learn a lot. We’re gonna learn a lot by watching how this whole thing is conducted tomorrow and how much leeway — how big a pass — if any, that Horowitz is given.