Rush 24/7 Morning Update: Reason for the Season

RUSH: On Saturday, a Methodist church in Claremont, California, unveiled its Nativity scene. It features the Baby Jesús, Mary and Joseph as “refugees.” (That’s why I said “Jesús.”) They are locked in three chain-link cages. The Baby Jesús is in the middle cage, in a manger.
Now the pastor of this church, Karen Clark Ristine, says the purpose of the display is to demonstrate how asylum-seekers have been greeted and treated by the Trump administration. She says, “We don’t see it as political; we see it as theological.” Reverend Karen claims that strangers are telling her this Nativity scene moves them to tears. (I’ll bet it does.)
It was not that long ago, this display – which is 100% political — would have been shocking. It would have produced outrage throughout most of the country. Today, it barely rates a yawn.
That’s because over the years, we’ve learned there is absolutely nothing sacred to radical liberal activists. For them, everything is political. It doesn’t matter which institution these leftists belong to, including religious institutions. Their left-wing politics comes first.
They’re even more extreme with regards to President Trump. They’ll sink to any depth to show how much they hate him, including using the Holy Family to do it for Christmas.
But it doesn’t matter what season it is. The reason is always the same. For leftists, it’s hate — pure, raw hate — plain and simple.