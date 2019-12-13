Caller’s Experience Wearing a Rush Hat in Vegas

RUSH: Here is Greg in Bakersfield, California. I’m glad you called, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Good morning, Rush.
RUSH: Hey.
CALLER: I just wanted to let you know, I just got back from Las Vegas, and I wore my white Rush golf cap walking down the Strip, and it was awesome. All I got were high fives, fist pumps, handshakes, everyone asked where I got it. They had assumed I got it in Las Vegas. But it was wonderful.
RUSH: You were afraid you might be in danger?
CALLER: Well, just being with the Make America Great hats —
RUSH: Yeah, I know, I get that, I do. Actually, I’m glad that happened to you. It happens over the years, just to back up your story, I’ve been with people, and they say, “Rush, I don’t know if you ought to –” I say, “We’re gonna find far more love and support than we’re ever gonna –” I say, “I never, ever have any problems in public. It doesn’t happen. They may stare, but they never approach.” And that always turns out to be the case. I’m glad that that happened to you. It sounds like you were overwhelmed with people that wanted to know where you got the cap.
CALLER: It was from casino to casino, it was just great. Not negative at all.
RUSH: I’m not surprised, but I’m gratified that that happened to you. I think that’s great.
CALLER: I did have my wife as a human shield just in case I needed her.
RUSH: (laughing) I bet. Was your wife worried about this before you embarked?
CALLER: Just a little, not too much, but I had her just in case.
RUSH: So how long were you in Vegas?
CALLER: Three days.
RUSH: That’s a good length. That’s about the max you should stay before you get out.
CALLER: Yeah, anything after that it gets a little —
RUSH: What’s your favorite thing to do there?
CALLER: I love to gamble and go to the shows.
RUSH: And do you have a favorite casino?
CALLER: We stay at the Paris and Caesars, and they’re both great.
RUSH: Yeah, the Paris, I stay across the street sometimes at the Bellagio.
CALLER: Oh, yeah.
RUSH: And the view of the Paris casino, the Eiffel Tower over there, it’s intriguing. I have been tempted to walk over there, but of course I’ve been afraid I’d get beat up.
CALLER: (laughing) I’ll lend you my wife.
RUSH: (laughing) Just kidding. I’m just kidding, no, no, no. It looks like it’s a fun place.
CALLER: It is. We try to go as often as we can, and it’s just a good experience.
RUSH: Well, I’m glad that happened to you, and I really appreciate you recounting the tale. This is good for people to hear, because there’s so many people that have this, oh, I guess assumption that if you wear a Make America Great cap — that does tend to trigger people and you might encounter problems with that. But wearing Rush Limbaugh gear — I hear this frequently from people, and it’s very gratifying. (interruption)
Well, you buy the Rush Limbaugh gear at RushLimbaugh.com. I did not mention that. We’re almost sold out of everything. We’re almost gone. In the apparel, most of what we have left is size small. That’s why I’ve kind of backed off on this. We’re kind of between a rock and a hard place. We gotta restock at some point because we have merchandise available all year long, but we’re at the stage here where – oh! The Betsy Ross stuff, so much of it is — just go and shop, you’ll see the sold out, no longer available, not available, not available, not available.
And we’re at the time of year where getting it restocked in time to get it in and sold and shipped before Christmas is impossible now. No, this is not a complaint. It has been a fabulous, fabulous season. And, by the way, the fulfillment staff is still going round the clock fulfilling orders to get them out in time for the assured and promised delivery. Anyway, I appreciate the call, and I’m glad you had that experience. It warms my heart.