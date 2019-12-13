What Impeachment Is Really All About

RUSH: Yeah, Bill Hemmer has been asking every guest that he’s had on Fox today a simple question, and nobody’s been able to answer it. They should have just called me. If Hemmer wants an answer to his question, I’ll be more than happy to – in fact, I’m gonna do it right here pretty soon because we’re just now underway. Here at the EIB Network, it’s Rush Limbaugh wrapping up yet another exciting and sterling busy broadcast week on Friday.
JOHNNY DONOVAN: And now, from sunny South Florida, it’s Open Line Friday!
RUSH: If you happen to be one of the four or five people that we talk to today, you can talk about whatever you want to talk about. I’m sorry, I’ve been so bad not getting enough phone calls in. I’m gonna try to change that. I always try to change that on Friday. I always try to get more calls in, but there’s just been so much to say, ’cause things keep happening as the program unfolds that I, executing my responsibilities as play-by-play man of the news, must comment on.
It throws all the organization of every show out the window. I guarantee you within 10 to 20 minutes after each program starts whatever I planned on doing is out the window. I hope that’s not the case today ’cause there’s some really good stuff coming up. Plus, whatever you want to talk about on the phones. That’s the thing about Friday. It doesn’t have to be anything that is prominent in the news. It can be anything you want, if you’re passionate about it. Telephone number is 800-282-2882. The email address, ElRushbo@eibnet.us.
So Bill Hemmer today was asking every guest — he had Karl Rove on there. He had Chris Wallace. And, by the way, there’s some media reporting about Chris Wallace. He did say what is being reported, but he said a lot more too. And there’s context to what he said, so I want to make sure you all understand that.
I mean, he did say that Trump has done more to damage the press than anything he could ever possibly imagine, that Trump has conducted this full-fledged attack on the press. And I’m gonna deal with that. But he also called out CNN for the way they’ve been behaving, and that hasn’t been reported because of course it wouldn’t be.
We got the Brexit stuff. This is huge. The Brexit election, that’s what it is. The Boris Johnson election is huge. Nobody in the U.K. or in the United States can believe it. And it is a precursor. It is a forerunner. And you know why they thought that Labor was gonna win big? Because of Twitter. They all thought that Twitter in the U.K. represented majority national opinion.
They have now found out that it doesn’t. They have found out that left wing dominance of Twitter does not equal the majority of thought. In fact, the conservative party in the U.K. has more votes, they have more power in the House of Commons than they have had since Margaret Thatcher. It was such a devastating blow that the communist left-wing labor leader, a jerk by the name of Jeremy Corbyn, is gonna stand down.
It was such a total, overwhelming repudiation of the left in the U.K., and it was all about the people who voted to get out of the European Union, not letting the elites of the U.K. pretend that that vote didn’t happen. Just as the left in this country has been attempting to reverse the election results of 2016, so the left in the U.K. has been attempting to redo the election results, throw them out on the Brexit vote, get out of the European Union in the U.K. three years ago. Boris Johnson, big winner.
And now, you know what? Plugs Biden’s out there (imitating Biden), “Oh, my God, this guy, this guy, can’t remember his name, this guy, Boris Johnson, he’s a clone of Trump, oh, my God. He’s a carbon copy of Trump.” Yeah, what does that tell you, Plugs?
You know, these people, they live in their cocooned shells where they tell themselves they are universally loved, that they are the universal majority, that everybody hates their enemies as much as they do, and when confronted with direct evidence to the contrary, they don’t know how to process it.
They really have a tough time digesting it all. They have a tough time digesting that they’re not the majority. They have a tough time reacting to and digesting the fact that they are not persuading people to join them. It’s happening in the U.K. It is happening here.
The president is speaking here. Let’s JIP this. He’s in the Oval Office right now. Our microphones are there. There may be a reaction to the House vote here. Let’s hear.
THE PRESIDENT: You’re trivializing impeachment. And I tell you what. Someday there will be a Democrat president and there will be a Republican House, and I suspect they’re gonna remember it. Because when you do — when you use impeachment for absolutely nothing other than to try and get political gain. Now, with that being said, my poll numbers, as you know, have gone through the roof. Fundraising for the Republican Party has gone through the roof. We’re setting records. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it because the people are disgusted.
The people are absolutely disgusted. Nobody’s ever seen anything like this. And I watched yesterday, I got to see quite a bit of it yesterday, and I watched these Democrats on the committee make fools out of themselves, absolute fools out of themselves. And I also saw them quoting all the time incorrectly. They kept saying “me.” It wasn’t about “me.” It was about “us.” The word was “us.”
So they kept saying “me.” It said “us.” “Can you do us a favor, our country,” comma, “our country,” then I talked about seeing the attorney general of the United States. For these people to say “me,” they would say “me.” You said, “do me a favor.” No, it didn’t say that. It said, “do us a favor, our country,” talking about the past election, talking about corruption.
The other thing nobody remembers, and nobody likes to talk about, and I talk about it all the time, is why isn’t Germany, why isn’t France, why aren’t other European countries paying? Because we’re paying, the suckers. You know, for years we’ve been the suckers. But we’re not the suckers anymore. Big difference. But why isn’t Germany paying big money? They’re the ones — I mean, they have a much bigger benefit than we do because Ukraine is really a stoppage between Russian and parts of Europe, a major part of Europe.
Why aren’t European countries paying? Why isn’t France paying a lot of money? Why is it always the United States? We’re 7,000 miles away. Why is it always the suckers that pay? So we’ve changed that. But nobody brings that up. I think that the whole impeachment thing, hoax, I guess you could call it, because it is a hoax, and Nancy Pelosi knows it. By the way, they duped her yesterday. She was on an interview. And she said, “We’ve been working on this for two and a half years.”
So she was working on it, in other words, two years before we ever spoke to Ukraine. She said we’ve been working on impeachment for two and a half years. And the reporter was shocked when they got this answer because it showed she’s a liar. So it’s a very sad thing for our country, but it seems to be very good for me politically.
And again those people, ’cause I watched some of the dishonest, Fake Media, they’re saying, “Well, the polls have remained the same.” No, the polls have not remained the same. I think you understand that, John. The polls about have gone through the roof for Trump, because people, especially with independent voters, and especially in swing states. I could show you numbers that nobody’s ever seen —
RUSH: By the way, that is true folks. The evidence is coming up.
THE PRESIDENT: So the impeachment is a hoax, it’s a sham, it started a long time ago, probably before I came down the escalator —
RUSH: And this stuff isn’t really about Ukraine. I finally figured what this stuff’s about.
THE PRESIDENT: And when you look at the IG report —
RUSH: Yep.
THE PRESIDENT: — and you look at these horrible FBI people talking about “we gotta get him out, insurance policies,” you know, the insurance policy’s just in case she loses, meaning Crooked Hillary, who’s crooked as a three-dollar bill.
Just in case Crooked Hillary loses, we got an insurance policy. But we’ve been going through the insurance policy now for three years, and it’s a disgrace. Thank you very much, everybody.
RUSH: All right. That’s the president from the Oval Office. He’s meeting with a foreign leader. I think it’s Portugal. I’m not sure. But glad we got that, because that’s his reaction to what’s going on.
Folks, look. This really isn’t about Ukraine, and Russia wasn’t about Russia. Well, Russia was about Russia, the first effort here. But this is really not about Ukraine. This went on so long yesterday in the House that eventually the Democrats got tired of repeating the scripted, so-called, charges. And when Hakeem Jeffries decided to object to certain things the Republicans were saying, it all came out, everything they hate about Trump.
And then Pencil Neck was on some comedy show last night. Pencil Neck said on the comedy show last night, “What are we all gonna say when our kids grow up and ask us, ‘What did you do about the man who put children in cages?'” You realize they have been chomping at the bit, they have been irritated since June the 16th of 2015 when Trump came down the escalator.
What this is really all about, and you know it, they hate the guy, they cannot sand the way he talks, they can’t stand the politically incorrect posture that he assumes each and every day. But more importantly, they have bought into a bunch of lies. It was the Obama administration that built cages to put the children of people seeking asylum in when they came in illegally. Trump didn’t do that, but these people have got themselves convinced of this and any number of other outrages.
There’s another one. This one came out yesterday. Grab sound bite number 7. Hakeem Jeffries brought this up on his own yesterday during his time to pontificate. When they took a break at some point yesterday — no. I’m sorry, it was this morning. After the Judiciary Committee voted finally the two articles of impeachment against Trump, the House Republicans had a little presser out there. And don’t know who, an unidentified female reporter asked Republican Representative Mike Johnson from Louisiana a question, and it’s directly from what Hakeem Jeffries said during the hearings yesterday. Audio sound bite number 7. Three, two, one, hit it.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE REPORTER: This is a president who just yesterday called a teenager on the autism spectrum a person with an anger management problem. Does that make it harder to defend him this vigorously?
MIKE JOHNSON: Sixty-three million Americans voted to make him the president of the United States. He has an unorthodox style. Democrats don’t like that style. They don’t like him. They don’t like his Twitter account. They don’t like many of his staff members. They don’t like what he does in the office. But the way our system is designed, the way our Constitution is written, is the party in charge, even if you have the majority in Congress, you don’t get to remove a president because you don’t like him.
RUSH: That’s exactly what they’re doing. But there are two things about this that I want to address. Here comes this question again. “Does it make it harder to defend the president vigorously?” The answer is no. The answer for any of you Republicans who will be asked this question going forward, “No, it is not hard to defend the president at all. You don’t have any evidence. All you’ve got is disagreements and hate over personality qualms that you’ve got. You Republicans have nothing to defend. The president is not hard to defend and doesn’t even need to be if you want to get right down to it. But it isn’t hard.”
Mike Johnson’s answer here was good, don’t misunderstand. I’m just saying the answer to the question, “Does it make it harder to defend the president?” No. It’s not hard at all. And let me show you how to do it. And then they can launch into being on offense and what that sounds like.
Now, here comes the Greta Thunberg question. Trump did tweet. Let’s not forget the context here. The first thing to notice about Greta Thunberg is that she’s 16 years old; she claims she has Aspergers’s or autism, some kind of problem in that area. And so she is made the Person of the Year by TIME magazine, which is what? A political news magazine. Greta Thunberg has been introduced into the political arena by the worldwide left, including the Democrat Party. They have made her a political figure. They do this on purpose.
So she’s out tweeting and politicizing, and she is free to lie and say whatever she wants to say about climate change and who’s responsible for it, and nobody is permitted to question her, you see, because she has — what did they call it? Is in the autism spectrum. So you can’t disagree. You can’t question her because she’s not well.
This is a tactic that the Democrats use. They will go out and purposely find disabled people, they will make of them prominent political figures. And when they do that, I’m sorry, if they’re gonna put disabled people or any other kind of person in the political arena, they are converting them into a political figure. As such, they’re gonna be reacted to politically. I’m sorry, I speak for myself here. But I’m not gonna lay down and ignore just because the Democrats are trying to run a trick to make all of us do just that.
And what Trump said is not particularly mean anyway. You’re 16 years ago old, what are you doing getting all riled up about that. Chill out, go to some anger management and see a movie, enjoy your life. And here come the Democrats, “How dare he. What an ogre, what a mean guy.” And they want to impeach him for stuff like this.
You know what it really is? They can’t believe the American people aren’t rejecting him because of this. They have put speech codes, they have enforced speech codes and behavioral codes on all of us. They have been slowly but surely taking away as much freedom as they can from the way we speak, from the way we behave and even from the way we think. And they have gotten away with it because a lot of people are afraid to object to any of it.
So they go out and they find disabled people. They’ve used Michael J. Fox this way. They had him out there cutting television commercials for Democrat Senate candidates. Can’t respond, can’t react, can’t criticize because he has Parkinson’s. It’s not fair. It’s mean-spirited. Sorry. It doesn’t shut me up. I’m willing to pay the price for what they do. But it’s a time-honored trick that they use.
But it is really why they hate him. And it is really why they’re doing all this impeachment. They hate him. He gets away with violating all of their mandates and all of their codes. He is standing up to their attempts to take away, bit by bit, individual freedoms and liberties so that they can control as much of the population as possible. And the American people are not upset by it. And they’re demanding that he be thrown out of office, they’re so ticked off.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: “This is a president who just yesterday called a teenager on the autism spectrum a person with an anger management problem. Does that make it harder to defend him?” No. It does not make it hard to defend him. It is not hard to defend Donald Trump at all. It is easy to praise Donald Trump. It’s one of the easiest things in the world to sing the praises and the virtues of Donald Trump. It isn’t difficult at all.
But this time-honored trick that the Democrats have of putting disabled people, they love to focus on their disabilities, folks. They use disabled people almost as putting a gigantic shell of armor around them. You can’t touch them. You can’t react to them. You can’t be critical. You can’t disagree. That would be mean-spirited. They do this on purpose. And, see, Trump doesn’t fall for it. I don’t fall for it. It doesn’t stop me.
And you remember how they went after me for daring to treat Michael J. Fox as he was. He was a serious political spokesman for the Democrats during a Senate campaign for two different Democrats, telling things that weren’t true in the ads.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: So I just checked the email. And I’m glad I got this email. “Hey, Rush, I think you really ought to think twice about this 16-year-old Greta Thunberg thing.” No, I’m not gonna think twice about it. In fact, I’m gonna double down on it. I’m gonna ask you to think of something.
Does anybody remember the name Nick Sandmann? Name ring a bell? Come on, Brian. He’s a 16-year-old kid wearing a Make America Great hat that was confronted by the Native American named Nathan Phillips banging his war drum, and he was smiling trying to stave off any controversy, and the media tried to destroy him! The media and the Democrat Party tried to destroy Nick Sandmann and his group of kids, his buddies.
He’s now suing the Washington Post and a number of other things for defamation, a number of other things, and he’s getting farther with that than people thought. But he’s 16 years old at the time, and they tried to destroy Nick Sandmann, and they lied about the entire circumstance. He wasn’t threatening anybody. He wasn’t bullying anybody.
He was there with his buddies touring historical Washington wearing Make America Great hats, and some other protesters started raising hell, the Congressional Black Caucasians or whatever they were started raising hell. Nick Sandmann and his buddies were bystanders, witnesses. They did not instigate anything. So there was a bunch of Native Americans there, led by the aging activist Nathan Phillips. And he’s got this war drum that he’s banging.
And so he starts walking over with his big band of supporters to confront Nick Sandmann. And he gets right in his face. And the video is there recording it. And Sandmann decides I’m gonna smile to try to diffuse this. They said it was a smirk. You had people in the Drive-By Media and on Twitter wishing they could sock the kid in the face. There were people tweeting and saying all kinds of vicious things.
“This is exactly what white privilege looks like,” they were saying. I haven’t been so ticked off as I was that day in a long time. Nick Sandmann and his buddies were the epitome of innocence. They were on a sightseeing tour. Others in the area started raising hell. Nathan Phillips and his Native American band approached these kids. And Sandmann, instead of retreating and acting like a coward, stood his ground but smiled, trying to diffuse it. And it was open season on the guy.
Now, tell me. Why do members of the Drive-By Media never ask any of their members in the Democrat Party if maybe they would like to apologize for their express desire to kick the kid in the face, to sock the kid in the face, to wipe the smirk off of his face? See, this is a one-way street. Nick Sandmann wasn’t even political. They turned him into something political. “Oh, no, Rush. He was wearing a Make America Great. It was political.”
Really? You wear a Make America Great hat and you’re political? “Yeah, you shouldn’t.” Okay. You want to say that? Nick Sandmann was not doing anything political. The reason for his school’s trip there was not political. They made him political so that they could attack him. They converted his standing alone, threatening-nobody posture into a political confrontation posture claiming that he was threatening poor Nathan Phillips. You remember all of this.
So now here comes Greta Thunberg, and again a 16-year-old in the — what are they claiming? What are they saying? The autism spectrum, and she’s out there lambasting this country, she’s ripping America to shreds. She’s lying and filling everybody with the lies that she’s been fed about climate change and fossil fuels. And the left is using this little girl for all they can get out of her. And they are propping her up, and they’re putting her front and center in the American political spectrum.
TIME magazine makes her the Person of the Year. I guess they don’t have anybody else on the left that they think is more worthy. There’s only one legitimate Person of the Year, and it’s Donald Trump anyway. So they thrust her into the political arena. But their rules are different. Unlike with Nick Sandmann, who can be attacked, who can be physically assaulted, and who can be destroyed, with Greta Thunberg you can’t say anything. You can’t have any reaction at all. She has autism. You can’t.
So here comes Trump saying get some anger management. You gotta enjoy life a little bit more. And here come the questions after the impeachment hearing. “This is a president who just yesterday called a teenager on the autism spectrum a person with anger management problem.” They hate this guy.
It’s like Adam Schiff complaining about Trump being a guy that puts kids in cages. All of these things they hate about Trump they’ve just been building up. They have been intensifying. They’ve been effervescing. These people finally have boiled over. All this Ukraine stuff is just a smoke screen and a mask for what it is they really hate about Trump.
And what they really hate about Trump is that you don’t hate him. What they really hate about Trump is they haven’t been able to make you hate him. What they really hate about Trump is that you don’t stand up and join them and demand that Trump go back to wherever. They can’t believe that you are not objecting to the way Trump is behaving like they are. That’s why they want to get rid of him, and it’s simply because he offends them and their sensibilities.
Because they have a behavioral code. They have manners. They have whatever it is, speech codes, everything else. And they’re gonna mandate those on all of us. And anybody who dares to venture outside those boundaries is gonna be attacked like Nick Sandmann. If some narrative American guy with a war drum approaches you in an intimidating fashion, you’re supposed to sit there and apologize. And if you don’t, we’re gonna destroy you.
These people already have speech codes. They have political correctness that they’re trying to enforce on everybody. And because you are rejecting them, they are beside themselves. They can’t see straight. It’s now all coming out. This impeachment, this has nothing to do with Ukraine. This is just the closest thing they could find that they think would allow them to make some kind of a case that Trump has violated the Constitution.
They know he hasn’t violated the Constitution. What he has a violated is their codes, their mandates, their ideas of what’s proper and improper. And what those ideas are is basically you can’t criticize them, you can’t make fun of them, you can’t criticize them, and you can’t disagree with them. And if you do, you’re bordering on criminality in their America. And they’re gonna come after you. And they’re gonna do whatever it takes to get your mind right.
And Donald Trump won’t comply. Donald Trump won’t play. Donald Trump doubles down and offends them even more. So they’re reduced to lying about Trump putting kids in cages. These are the people with homeless people expanding geometrically in their cities. These are people who run congressional districts that have piles and piles of human feces, so much so that maps have to be made for tourists to know how to avoid them.
These are people in the cities and the districts that they run, things are falling apart. They’re dilapidated. And if it weren’t for Trump’s economic resurgence, the situation in all of these left-wing-run enclaves would be even worse than it is. Trump’s put nobody in cages. Trump never had the idea to put anybody in cages.
But their media comes along, lies about Trump, these people buy into it and believe it. And, by the way, they do believe it. It’s not as though that they know they’re lying. At the beginning it is, but they get into this stuff and they stay at it long enough, they end up believing all these lies.
The bottom line is they think Donald Trump is human scum. And they’re just fed up all to hell that you don’t agree with them about that. They can’t believe they can’t persuade you to join them in getting rid of this guy. It’s actually much deeper than that psychologically, but this is one of the simplest ways to make and draw the illustration.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: By the way, folks, the group of blacks — I’m not gonna call ’em African-Americans — the group of blacks that harassed Nick Sandmann, they were the Congressional Black Israelites. Well, they weren’t congressional. I just throw that name in. Their name is the Black Israelites. It’s the same group that shot up the Jewish deli in Jersey City. That’s the group that started that whole thing with Nick Sandmann.
He didn’t start anything. He was minding his own business. They started raising hell, and here came Nathan Phillips and the Injuns banging on the war drums. “I’d like to sock the smile off of that white rich kid’s face,” was the consensus on Twitter and the Democrat – (interruption) Yeah, it does tick me off. Damn right.
Every time I think about it, it ticks me off. Especially in the context, “Is it hard to defend President Trump now that he tweeted such a mean thing about a 16-year-old climate change activist?” Give me a break. You know, I’m on the verge here of just – I’m doing everything I can here to contain legitimate, warranted, fully understandable rage and anger. Don’t worry, folks, I got it under control. The mitigating factor is that I know it’s all backfiring on them.
They know it too. Hell, look at this New York Times headline: “Democrats Agree on One Thing: They’re Very, Very Nervous.” You know what’s gonna happen once we get to the House vote and the Senate vote? There are gonna be more Democrats vote “no” on impeachment than Republicans who will vote “yes” on it. At the end of the day that’s gonna happen in both the House and the Senate.
You know why Pelosi and the Round Mound of the Gavel want to get this done? They want to get this done before the Christmas break because Democrats are gonna go home to town halls and they’re gonna get an earful from their voters about how stupid this has been and how they don’t support it.
So she wants to get ’em on record and voting for it so they can’t change their minds after talking to their voters. Because with the Democrat Party, folks, the one thing to know, the will of the people is the last thing they care about.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Grab soundbite number 21. This is John Brennan. John Brennan, Obama’s CIA director, John Brennan who meddled in the 2016 election. James Clapper meddled in the 2016 election. James Comey meddled in the 2016 election. Peter Strzok and paramour Lisa Page meddled in the 2016 election. Andrew McCabe, FBI, Bill Priestap, FBI, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, FBI, Hillary Clinton, Christopher Steele, the list goes on of all the people who really did meddle in the 2016 election.
All of these people and more attempted to rig the 2016 election for Hillary Clinton. The IG report makes it clear. The Horowitz report, the inspector general report makes it clear that the meddling in the 2016 election occurred by members of the Barack Obama administration, and particularly from the intelligence, the State Department, and the Department of Justice, the FBI wings of the Obama administration. That’s where the meddling took place.
And, by the way, that meddling continues. The impeachment saga is an effort to continue the meddling that began in the 2016 election. The meddling in the 2016 election was multi-phased. The first phase was to deny Donald Trump the win. The next phase was designed to convince the American people the election was rigged and that Trump didn’t win legitimately and should be thrown out.
The next phase was the Mueller investigation. The next phase was Ukraine. The meddling continues. The final phase, so far and counting, is impeachment. And all of it is meddling in the 2016 election. And guess what? Much of this meddling occurred with the Russians. Hillary Clinton’s purchase of the Steele dossier was assembled by Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele, and agents of Russia.
I’m going through this with the highlights. I think people are drowning in detail. I think people have been so overwhelmed with detail from these hearings from the last three weeks that simplicity is probably the easiest way to make the case here. And the simplest, the very simplest way of explaining to people what happened is that virtually everything you have heard Donald Trump accused of, the Democrats and the names I just mentioned all did it. And it’s continuing.
This impeachment saga is not even about Ukraine. It’s about the fact that Democrats just can’t get over you won’t reject Donald Trump. They just can’t get over it. They can’t get over they’re not getting their way.
So here’s Brennan. Brennan was on PMSNBC moments ago with Andrea Mitchell, NBC News, Washington. And she said to the former Obama CIA director, who is still engaged in the effort to overturn the 2016 election results, she said, “I want to ask you about our place in the world. I want to ask about America’s place in the world now and your continuing concerns by what has been exposed.”
BRENNAN: That Oval Office footage is a very good example of why Donald Trump is, I think, one of the world’s greatest snake oil salesmen. Because he is totally unprincipled, does not care at all about telling untruths and knowingly lying to the American people, and continuing to just dispense with the facts but continue to harp on those issues that he believes are going to resonate with his base and those that might have some questions about it. So, you know, I think the world is looking at the United States right now not only with wonder, but also with worry in terms of where is the United States going from a values, from a morals, from a legal standpoint.
RUSH: I’d say were on the upswing, sir. You want to talk about lying? You know, this is what gets me. These people claiming that Trump lies and that Trump’s morals and how it’s saying such rotten things about the United States, how about you like your insurance plan, you can keep it? How about you like your doctor, you can keep it? Or how about we’re gonna lower your health insurance premiums by $2,400 a year?
Those lies cut to the quick. Those lies people believed them, and they were about something really, really important in their lives, and that is their health care. And they were lied to repeatedly in order to support the advancement of the Obama political agenda of transferring more and more control and power to Washington, D.C., to the hands of a very tiny cabal of elites who know better than everybody else.
But I just have to laugh when I have — here are people like Brennan, who’ve participated one of the biggest scams, the biggest hoaxes, the biggest shams, daring to tell us about morality, lecture us about the facts and morality, as though these people have an exclusive claim on it? These are the people who have blown away every social norm that they could think of, and they’re not through.
These are the people who think there is no immorality whatsoever in murdering babies after they are born, post-birth abortion. They want to talk to us about morality? “Well, what about Stormy Daniels?” What about Stormy Daniels? What about Paula Jones? What about Lewinsky? You guys claim that you’re clean and pure as the wind-driven snow. You’ve got Hillary Clinton, who committed all kinds of felonies and was not charged because she didn’t know or intend to?
Anyway, that’s not the takeaway. The takeaway here: Trump is the world’s greatest salesman. If you strip away all of the words that Brennan has just disgustingly uttered here, it boils down to the fact that they just can’t stomach this guy. They hate this guy. And they hate that he is beating them. They hate that he is running rings around them. They aren’t used to this. And they are very, very concerned.