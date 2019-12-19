Schumer’s Article II Lies

RUSH: Now, let’s move on. Senator Schumer, gotta play this, sound bite number 5, after the Turtle went to the floor of the Senate, Schumer said he had to go, so he went and here’s a portion of what he had to say.
SCHUMER: The president of the United States has spent the past several months telling Congress it has no right to oversight, no right to investigate any of his activities, that he has absolute immunity, that Article II of the Constitution gives him, quote, the right to do whatever he wants, unquote. That’s the president’s words. The Senate has said in the past that the president serves the people, not himself, that he is not a king, will it do so again or will it shirk from that responsibility.
RUSH: Now, ladies and gentlemen, this is an abject lie. In fact, none of what Senator Schumer said is true here. So if they’re willing to continue lying about this Article II claim, then what are we to make of everything else that they are alleging? The president has not spent the past several months telling Congress it has no right to oversight. He’s never told them they have no right to oversight.
They have requested documents. They have requested certain members of his staff, and he’s gone to court to prevent that from happening, like every president in the past has. Article II, the president has never said that he has absolute immunity. He has never said Article II gives him the right to do whatever he wants. He’s never said that. Yet they put it in an article of impeachment. They continue to pound it.
It’s totally taken out of context. It is an abject lie, like much of the fake news is a lie every day, and has been, about Russian collusion. So if these few things here are lies, what about the rest of what they’re saying? I want to let you hear what Trump was talking about when he uttered Article II allows me to do whatever I want. They’re taking it out of context.
There was a specific context in which the president made these comments. June 16th this year, five months ago. Special episode of 2020 on ABC hosted by George Stephanopoulos of the Clinton apparatus. Stephanopoulos said, “You say that special counsel Robert Mueller was conflicted, that that meant that he had to go.”
THE PRESIDENT: Look, Article II, I would be allowed to fire Robert Mueller, number one, I didn’t. He wasn’t fired. Okay, number one, very importantly, but more importantly, Article II allows me to do whatever I want. Article II would have allowed me to fire him.
RUSH: The context is clear. He was talking about — and, by the way, this is in June of 2016. The Democrats have tried to convict Trump and impeach Trump for what he thought about doing. He was thinking about firing Mueller. The Mueller report recounts numerals times where Trump was talking to his associates about firing Mueller, and they want to impeach him for that, they want to convict him of that, for his thoughts. But he never did.
So Stephanopoulos brings it up here for like the twenty thousandth time. And Trump’s getting frustrated with it. “I didn’t fire the guy, but I coulda. Article II says I can do whatever I want. Meaning within the Department of Justice, I run the executive branch, I could fire Comey, I could fire Mueller, I could fire anybody, I could fire anybody I want.”
He was never saying Article II lets him be a king, lets him be a dictator, and they know it. They are purposely misleading, purposely lying. And it’s evidence they’ve got nothing. They’re having to manufacture this horrible example that they have to put in one of the articles of impeachment. These people are actually I think hapless and haven’t the slightest idea how they’re seen, and that’s gonna end up being a very, very grave error they are making.