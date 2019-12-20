Putin Gooses Congress on Impeachment

RUSH: This is Larry in Pine River, Wisconsin. You’re first, and it’s great to have you, Larry, hi.
CALLER: Hi.
RUSH: Hey.
CALLER: It’s a real pleasure to speak to you.
RUSH: Thank you. I can understand. Yes.
CALLER: I have a question for you.
RUSH: What is it?
CALLER: I just heard on the news that Putin came out in defense of Donald Trump. Now, Donald Trump does not need Putin to defend him against anything.
RUSH: Would you actually characterize it as “Putin came out in defense of Trump”? What did Putin say?
CALLER: Well, according to the news, he was defending the fact that this impeachment was, you know, not a good thing.
RUSH: Right. He didn’t defend Trump. He went out and attacked Congress. (laughing) I laughed my ass off, Larry. I laughed my ass off on Putin.
CALLER: (laughing) Yeah.
RUSH: He’s goosing them! He’s driving them crazy. He’s keeping them believing that Trump and Putin are buddies and are sabotaging the Democrats. I think it was hilarious. Putin… This is on a par with Trump asking Putin to find Hillary’s emails. Here’s Putin ripping the U.S. Congress for not having the slightest idea what they’re doing, making a big mistake. He can’t believe how stupid they are. (laughing) This is fantastic. He’s goosing ’em, Larry. He’s gaming them out there.
CALLER: (garbled) …was the fact that he’s doing this simply because he wants to set up Donald Trump (laughing) in the media and the left to give them a reason to say, “See? I told you he’s out there doing this!”
RUSH: Oh, maybe. Maybe. What Putin wants to do is exactly what he’s doing thanks to the Democrats falling for it all. Vladimir Putin… The Democrats want you to believe that Putin wanted Trump to win, and so Trump and Putin are buddies, and they colluded, and they found a way to make it happen. Well, that’s not what… Putin can’t control who wins. All he wants is the United States in a state of disarray. He wants the United States focusing on internal battles, paying less attention to him.
In truth, Donald Trump may be the worst thing that has ever happened to Vladimir Putin. Trump is by no means (chuckling) a Russian ally or a Putin ally. So there could be an element of this (chuckling), Putin trying to keep the Democrats going after Trump alive by claiming they’re doing it the wrong way, claiming they’re making a mistake. But if that’s true, then all Putin is doing is simply trying to further their belief that Russia and Trump are buddies and are colluding.
Now, the Democrats are in such a state of delusion — and, folks, they really are. They are as delusional as I have ever seen a political party. Now, don’t misunderstand. I’m not saying that they’re not dangerous or that they’re a joke. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying that they are so absent and distant from reality here that Putin coming out and chastising them for doing it the wrong way… It could be that Putin wants to further the idea that he’s on Trump’s side, which could then keep the Democrats further engaged and enraged in their effort to get Trump.
But (chuckles) if that’s his plan, he’s just gonna make them look crazier. They don’t understand yet how they have come off in all of this to the vast majority of the American people. And, frankly, I haven’t seen that much reaction to Putin anyway. It’s been kind of muted. There hasn’t been, you know, “Stop everything! Breaking news! Vladimir Putin criticizes Pelosi and her impeachment.” I haven’t seen that yet. We’ll have to keep a sharp eye. I don’t think it registered much except it did with me from the standpoint of being very entertaining.