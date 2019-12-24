Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• U.K. Guardian: Hong Kong police fire teargas to disperse Christmas Eve protests
• Fox News: Notre Dame Cathedral won’t celebrate Christmas mass for first time in 200 years following devastating fire
• Trailer: Screenwriter / Director Todd Robinson — The Last Full Measure
• The NY Post: Crack Addict Hunter Biden owns massive home in swanky Hollywood Hills, court docs reveal
• AP: Democrats Test Whether Voters will Shrug off Impeachment
• Reuters: U.S. House says McGahn testimony still ‘critical’ to impeachment case
• The Hill: DOJ argues Democrats no longer need Mueller documents after impeachment vote
• The Hill: Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial
• Reuters: U.S. Sen. Schumer outlines documents he wants for impeachment trial
• Reuters: Leading Republican senator says impeachment witnesses not ruled out
• The Hill: House lawyers open door to more articles of impeachment
• Politico: ‘What new level would you contemplate?’: Democrats fret over post-impeachment Trump
• The Hill: Senators seek to weaponize Clinton trial in Trump impeachment
• Politico: Mike Lee is the quiet force to get Trump acquitted
• Politico: Dick Durbin: Senators have ‘gone too far’ in stating impeachment positions
• The Hill: Top 2020 Democrats target Amazon while spending big money on it: report
• Reuters: Christianity Today again slams Trump, raises issue of ‘unconditional loyalty’
• AP: Evangelical tussling over anti-Trump editorial escalates
• The Washington Post: Trump attacks on wind turbines, low-flow toilets and LED lightbulbs set up key campaign clash with Democrats
• NY Post: Private-eye firm claims Hunter Biden is linked to multiple criminal probes
Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
• Pew: Americans Say Religious Aspects of Christmas Are Declining in Public Life
• The Hill: Poll: Trump approval rating nears 50 percent heading into 2020
• Politico: Poll — Viewers say Biden won the debate
• The Washington Post: Warren embraced the high-dollar fundraiser circuit for years — until just before her presidential campaign
• Politico: ‘He’s the linchpin’: Buttigieg blocking all roads to the nomination
• AP: San Francisco cafes are banishing disposable coffee cups
• Reuters: Exclusive: Malware broker behind U.S. hacks is now teaching computer skills in China
• The Washington Post: Colleges are turning students’ phones into surveillance machines, tracking the locations of hundreds of thousands
• BBC: U.S. government lists fictional nation Wakanda as trade partner