×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu




Guest Host Ken Matthews

Dec 26, 2019

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

NY Post: Burning Man organizers sue feds over millions in U.S. permit fees
NY Times: They Said #MeToo. Now They Are Being Sued.
The Hill: Disney removes same-sex kiss from ‘Star Wars’ movie in Singapore release
The Hill: Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ scene cut from Canadian Christmas broadcasts
LA Times: California is rewriting the rules of the internet. Businesses are scrambling to keep up
LA Times: Seeing a Central American surge, Mexicans join the asylum line at the U.S. border
Daily Caller: Bloomberg camp claims it didn’t know they leveraged prison laborers to make campaign phone calls
BPR: Trump wins 2020 in all 3 Moody models; financial analysts predict a landslide due to booming economy
Fox News: Robert Wolf on AOC saying it would ‘be an honor’ to be Bernie Sanders’ VP: ‘She would be a good surrogate’
Politico: Democratic insiders: Bernie could win the nomination
Fox News: Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds ‘will get involved’
Politico: Democrats seize on anti-Obamacare ruling to steamroll GOP
The Hill: McConnell flexes reelection muscle with $1B gift for Kentucky

Ken Matthews filled in for Rush. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

Fox News: Trump calls Dems ‘Liars!’ for deeming him security threat – and then pausing impeachment
The Hill: Trump goes after Pelosi in early morning tweets complaining about impeachment
AP: GOP senator ‘disturbed’ by McConnell impeachment remark

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2019 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice