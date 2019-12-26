Guest Host Ken Matthews
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• NY Post: Burning Man organizers sue feds over millions in U.S. permit fees
• NY Times: They Said #MeToo. Now They Are Being Sued.
• The Hill: Disney removes same-sex kiss from ‘Star Wars’ movie in Singapore release
• The Hill: Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ scene cut from Canadian Christmas broadcasts
• LA Times: California is rewriting the rules of the internet. Businesses are scrambling to keep up
• LA Times: Seeing a Central American surge, Mexicans join the asylum line at the U.S. border
• Daily Caller: Bloomberg camp claims it didn’t know they leveraged prison laborers to make campaign phone calls
• BPR: Trump wins 2020 in all 3 Moody models; financial analysts predict a landslide due to booming economy
• Fox News: Robert Wolf on AOC saying it would ‘be an honor’ to be Bernie Sanders’ VP: ‘She would be a good surrogate’
• Politico: Democratic insiders: Bernie could win the nomination
• Fox News: Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds ‘will get involved’
• Politico: Democrats seize on anti-Obamacare ruling to steamroll GOP
• The Hill: McConnell flexes reelection muscle with $1B gift for Kentucky
