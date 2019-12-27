Guest Host Ken Matthews
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• Reuters: Nasdaq tops 9,000 on boosts from Amazon, trade optimism
• CNBC: Global stock markets gained $17 trillion in value in 2019
• Daily Wire: Portland Wants Private Property Owners to Add ‘Mandatory Rest Spaces’ For The Homeless
• Politico: Paul Krugman Says Trump Will Bring Global Recession in 2017 -11.09.16
• Reuters: Nasdaq tops 9,000 on boosts from Amazon, trade optimism
• CNBC: Global stock markets gained $17 trillion in value in 2019
• Daily Wire: Portland Wants Private Property Owners to Add ‘Mandatory Rest Spaces’ For The Homeless
• Politico: Paul Krugman Says Trump Will Bring Global Recession in 2017 -11.09.16
• The Hill: Democrats brace for ‘bloody’ primary season
• Fox News: Chaotic 2020 primary battle raises prospect of brokered convention: Could it really happen?
• Judicial Watch: Judicial Watch Sues CIA and DOJ for Communications of Eric Ciaramella
• CT Monitor: Democratic lawmakers insist Durham resign
• The Washington Post: One of the nation’s biggest school systems will let students take time off to protest. The conservative backlash has begun.
• Newsweek: Mitch McConnell should not favor loyalty to Donald Trump over U.S. Constitution, law professor says in top Kentucky newspaper
• LA Times: Editorial — President Trump’s very bad year on climate change hurts us all
• LA Times: How will California’s new laws affect you?
• CBS News: Baltimore nears record homicide rate as violence surges
• BPR: Trump hilariously fires back at ‘Home Alone’ snub, adds a stinging zinger for ‘Justin T’
• The Washington Post: Backlash to Pete Buttigieg’s Christmas tweet and the religious divide it exposes
• The Washington Post: Why millions of Americans — including men — will get a separate bill for abortion coverage starting in June
Ken Matthews filled in for Rush. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
• Reuters: After Democratic legislative gains, Virginia governor [blackface] vows to seize guns
• Newsweek: Lisa Murkowski’s ‘Courage’ in Splitting with McConnell on Impeachment Trial Process ‘Could Be Contagious,’ Senator Says
• Politico: Intel probe puts CIA’s Haspel in a bind
• NPR: New Jersey Governor Signs Bills Restoring Voting Rights to More Than 80,000 Convicts on Parole
• WGAL: Group wants legislation to allow access to Pa. driver’s license, regardless of immigration status
• NY Post: Over 140 NYC schools have grades with 90% state exam failure rate
• BPR: Solomon: Comey and McCabe testimony doesn’t add up in wake of IG report, being looked at closely by DOJ
• Politico: AOC for president? The buzz has begun
• Fox News: Embattled union honchos’ lavish spending exposed: Villas, four-figure dinners, $60,000 cigar bill