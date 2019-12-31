Guest Host Todd Herman
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• KIRO: Pay-per-mile tax the fight of our financial lives
• Legal Insurrection: Democrat Privilege: WaPo Reverses Own Call for Ralph Northam to Resign Over Blackface/KKK Photo
• PJ Media: USA Today falsely claims race relations got better under Obama
• The Stream: Clemson QB Says ‘God Can Do Immeasurably More,’ Quotes Ephesians 3:20 in Post-Game Interview
• The Blaze: Chuck Todd reads letter on air comparing people of faith to believers of ‘fairy tales’
• NewsBusters: YouTube Influencer PewDiePie Warns Site Has Become ‘Anti-YouTuber’
• Townhall: The Polling Trend on Impeachment Shows the True Impact of the Democrats’ Sham
• National Review: The Left and ‘Discriminating Tolerance’
• Townhall: Greta Thunberg: A Living Explanation of the Left – Dennis Prager
• Legal Insurrection: Earth’s magnetic field is moving erratically, has scientists scrambling to update global models
• New York Times: Suspect in Monsey Stabbings Searched Online for ‘Hitler,’ Charges Say
• NewsBusters: CBS, NBC Skip Hanukkah Attacker’s Connection to Black Hebrew Israelites
• Powerline: Cancel Culture Claims Another Scalp
• Powerline: Our under-incarceration problem, anti-Semitism edition
• NewsBusters: NYT Journo Implies Conservative Media Made Black Man Stab Hasidic Jews
• KRON4: California public schools can’t suspend students for disobeying teachers, new law says
• PJ Media: Tulsi Gabbard: Democrats in Congress Preferred People Rotting in Prison to Giving Trump a Win
• PJ Media: Best Decade Yet: Humanity Grew Richer and More Sustainable in the 2010s
• The Steam: Here Are the Most Extreme Pro-Abortion Policies of 2019
• The Intercept: Beyond BuzzFeed: The 10 Worst, Most Embarrassing U.S. Media Failures on the Trump-Russia Story
• Vice: Medicaid Should Cover Gender Treatments for Trans Youth in Every State
• FOXNews: Tomi Lahren rips Beto O’Rourke as he blames gun laws for Texas church shooting
• The Stream: The Left’s Response to Hate Crimes Proves That Liberals Live in a Fantasy World
• 770KTTH: Seattle Public Health pitches condom earrings gift for New Year’s Eve
• Forbes: Typhoid Fever, Typhus & Tuberculosis: Are L.A.’s Medieval Diseases Coming To Your City?
• WSWS.org: Historian Gordon Wood responds to the New York Times’ defense of the 1619 Project
• AP: Heterosexual couples form 1st civil partnerships in England
• Reuters: Decade in Review: What the smartphone has wrought
• Reuters: Democratic contender Biden says he would consider a Republican running mate
• New York Times: Electric Cars Threaten the Heart of Germany’s Economy
• Politico: Peter Strzok accuses the federal government of violating his rights
• The Hill: Susan Collins says she’s ‘open’ to calling witnesses in Senate impeachment trial
• The Hill: Pelosi’s half right constitutional claim leaves the House all wrong
• AP: Buttigieg: I would not have wanted my son on Ukraine board
• Politico: With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century
• CBSL Presidents Obama and Trump tie for Most Admired Man in 2019