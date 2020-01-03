Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• SteynOnline: A Three Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty-Se’nnight of Steyn – Mark’s Decade in Review
• Breitbart: Quds Force Leader Qasem Soleimani’s Death Marks Huge Blow to Iranian Regime
• UKDM: The moment drone strike blew up Qassem Soleimani, two Iranian Revolutionary Guard GENERALS, a colonel and six others in Baghdad as Supreme Leader promises ‘jihad’ against America amid fears of ‘devastating war’
• AP: Democrats call US killing of Iranian general ‘reckless’
• PJ Media: Report: Obama Administration Stopped Israel From Assassinating Soleimani in 2015
• AP: Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to US killing of top general
• The Hill: Congress reacts to US assassination of Iranian general
• Reuters: Pompeo says U.S. strike on Iranian commander in response to imminent attack
• The Hill: State department urges US citizens to leave Iraq ‘immediately’ after airstrike
• AP: Soleimani, a general who became Iran icon by targeting US
• Reuters: Pentagon says Iranian commander Soleimani was developing plans to attack Americans
• Politico: Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander
• AP: ‘A more dangerous world’: Iran killing triggers global alarm
• AP: Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict engulfs region
• Reuters: Israel defends U.S. killing of Iranian commander, puts military on alert
• AP: China, Iran ministers meet, criticize ‘bullying practices’
• The Hill: Schumer: Newly revealed emails a ‘devastating blow’ to McConnell’s impeachment trial plans
• Politico: Why Democrats say they might not vote to convict Trump
• Politico: Judges spar with Democrats, DOJ in impeachment doubleheader
• Reuters: Warren would end ‘subminimum’ wage in plan to aid disabled U.S. workers
• AP: Castro’s exit is latest blow to diversity of 2020 field
• AP: Warren, Klobuchar end 2019 lagging top rivals in fundraising
• New York Times: Democrats Enter 2020 Awash in Cash and Brace for Long Primary Fight
• Washington Post: Trump and the RNC raised almost half a billion dollars last year — and still had nearly $200 million heading into 2020
• New York Times: The Case for a One-Term Joe.
The quickest way to get a President Stacey Abrams or President Pete Buttigieg is to first elect a President Biden
• AP: Pope: Governments must ensure all have access to health care
• New York Times: Australia Is Committing Climate Suicide. As record fires rage, the country’s leaders seem intent on sending it to its doom
Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
• ABC: Hillary Clinton gets role at Queen’s University in Belfast
• Washington Post: Democrats are starting to look like a ‘Whites only’ party
• New York Post: ‘Affluenza teen’ Ethan Couch arrested for parole violation
• New York Post: John Bolton cheers airstrike that killed Iran general Qassem Soleimani
• LA Times: Black drivers face more police stops in California, state analysis shows
• LA Times: Port ships are becoming L.A.’s biggest polluters. Will California force a cleanup?
• Newsweek: Aircraft Carrying US Troops Take Off From East Coast Bases
• USAToday: Photos reveal extensive damage to US Embassy in Baghdad as American soldiers rush to region
• BizPacReview: Sarah Palin seeks NYT advertising revenue as libel lawsuit heads toward trial
• USAToday: A fugitive was on the run for 40 years. Police finally arrested him for public intoxication
• BizPacReview: Vox editor rings in 2020 by spreading ‘thoroughly debunked’ story in viral tweet
• USAToday: At least 228 police officers died by suicide in 2019, Blue H.E.L.P. says. That’s more than were killed in the line of duty
• CBS: Trey Gowdy will not join Trump’s legal team
• New York Post: The shadowy Iranian spy chief who helped plan Benghazi
• AP: Emotions run high in desert at Palm Springs awards gala
• Reuters: Wicked Ricky takes on Golden Globes in Trump, #MeToo era