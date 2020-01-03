×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Mark Steyn

Jan 3, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

SteynOnline: A Three Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty-Se’nnight of Steyn – Mark’s Decade in Review
Breitbart: Quds Force Leader Qasem Soleimani’s Death Marks Huge Blow to Iranian Regime
UKDM: The moment drone strike blew up Qassem Soleimani, two Iranian Revolutionary Guard GENERALS, a colonel and six others in Baghdad as Supreme Leader promises ‘jihad’ against America amid fears of ‘devastating war’
AP: Democrats call US killing of Iranian general ‘reckless’
PJ Media: Report: Obama Administration Stopped Israel From Assassinating Soleimani in 2015
AP: Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to US killing of top general
The Hill: Congress reacts to US assassination of Iranian general
Reuters: Pompeo says U.S. strike on Iranian commander in response to imminent attack
The Hill: State department urges US citizens to leave Iraq ‘immediately’ after airstrike
AP: Soleimani, a general who became Iran icon by targeting US
Reuters: Pentagon says Iranian commander Soleimani was developing plans to attack Americans
Politico: Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander
AP: ‘A more dangerous world’: Iran killing triggers global alarm
AP: Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict engulfs region
Reuters: Israel defends U.S. killing of Iranian commander, puts military on alert
AP: China, Iran ministers meet, criticize ‘bullying practices’
The Hill: Schumer: Newly revealed emails a ‘devastating blow’ to McConnell’s impeachment trial plans
Politico: Why Democrats say they might not vote to convict Trump
Politico: Judges spar with Democrats, DOJ in impeachment doubleheader
Reuters: Warren would end ‘subminimum’ wage in plan to aid disabled U.S. workers
AP: Castro’s exit is latest blow to diversity of 2020 field
AP: Warren, Klobuchar end 2019 lagging top rivals in fundraising
New York Times: Democrats Enter 2020 Awash in Cash and Brace for Long Primary Fight
Washington Post: Trump and the RNC raised almost half a billion dollars last year — and still had nearly $200 million heading into 2020
New York Times: The Case for a One-Term Joe.
The quickest way to get a President Stacey Abrams or President Pete Buttigieg is to first elect a President Biden
AP: Pope: Governments must ensure all have access to health care
New York Times: Australia Is Committing Climate Suicide. As record fires rage, the country’s leaders seem intent on sending it to its doom

Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

ABC: Hillary Clinton gets role at Queen’s University in Belfast
Washington Post: Democrats are starting to look like a ‘Whites only’ party
New York Post: ‘Affluenza teen’ Ethan Couch arrested for parole violation
New York Post: John Bolton cheers airstrike that killed Iran general Qassem Soleimani
LA Times: Black drivers face more police stops in California, state analysis shows
LA Times: Port ships are becoming L.A.’s biggest polluters. Will California force a cleanup?
Newsweek: Aircraft Carrying US Troops Take Off From East Coast Bases
USAToday: Photos reveal extensive damage to US Embassy in Baghdad as American soldiers rush to region
BizPacReview: Sarah Palin seeks NYT advertising revenue as libel lawsuit heads toward trial
USAToday: A fugitive was on the run for 40 years. Police finally arrested him for public intoxication
BizPacReview: Vox editor rings in 2020 by spreading ‘thoroughly debunked’ story in viral tweet
USAToday: At least 228 police officers died by suicide in 2019, Blue H.E.L.P. says. That’s more than were killed in the line of duty
CBS: Trey Gowdy will not join Trump’s legal team
New York Post: The shadowy Iranian spy chief who helped plan Benghazi
AP: Emotions run high in desert at Palm Springs awards gala
Reuters: Wicked Ricky takes on Golden Globes in Trump, #MeToo era

