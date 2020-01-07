Hunter Biden Took His Brother’s Widow — and His Identity

RUSH: Look at this. “Chelsea Clinton Reaps $9 Million from Corporate Board Position — Chelsea Clinton has [been paid] $9 million in compensation since 2011 for serving on the board of an internet investment company, according to Barron’s, the financial publication.”
Now, why isn’t this white privilege? Well, I’ll tell you why it’s not white privilege, ’cause it’s Democrat privilege! That is exactly what this is, Democrat privilege: The mediocre, unaccomplished sons and daughters of Democrats who get this kind of cash thrown at them even though they are below-average achievers. Let’s see. Where’s the Hunter Biden story? Here it is. Dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut. “Hunter Biden Linked to 2016 Identity Theft Involving” His Dead Brother. (Snort!)
“Newly submitted court documents link Hunter Biden, the son of [Plugs], to an identity theft case from 2016 when he was allegedly being checked into an unidentified Arizona facility. … The court papers, which cite a Prescott, Arizona, police report, describe what allegedly happened on the morning of October 28, 2016, when a Hertz rental car employee reportedly received a phone call around 10 a.m. and … discovered ‘suspicious’ items inside one of the rental cars.
“‘Stolen identities were used to check defendant Robert Hunter Biden into an Arizona facility and providing false statements to the Prescott Police Department,’ the document states. ‘These stolen identities include his [dead] brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III, and Joseph McGee.’ An attorney for … Robert Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. His brother, who went by Beau Biden, died in 2015.”
So he not only took us his dead brother’s widow, he took his dead brother’s identity. This is the guy up to his neck in it in Ukraine — and, of course, we’re not allowed to go there. We’re not allowed to look into this. No way. That’s persecuting Joe Biden, who’s nothing but a great citizen and a great servant of the public. (sigh) Man, oh, man. Sometimes the news in the Stack of Stuff is just too good to be true.