Military Mom Outraged by the Left: Our Enemy Is Within

RUSH: Debbie in Cleveland. Welcome it’s great to have you, Debbie. Hi.
CALLER: Thank you, sir. Very nice to talk to you.
RUSH: Well, I’m glad you made it through. What’s up?
CALLER: Sir, my son was called to duty, to deployment. On Tuesday evening we got a phone call from him, for a matter of a minute, that he loved us and he was going to Iraq. That was the last time we heard from him until this morning. One of the wives reached out to my daughter-in-law and told us he’s based in Taji, and I’m not sure what’s going on, but I have to be honest with you, sir, I am 120 percent behind my president.
There’s no doubt about it, my family, a hundred percent. We have every trust in him. However, we were listening to the news last night, as a military mom I gotta tell you, it kind of sinks in a little bit, what they were showing, what they were saying, and it was frustrating as all goes, what was said. And I cannot take these stomach cramps. I have to tell you, sir, I feel I’m not worried about the enemy at this point. I feel like the enemy is within our own country.
RUSH: Is your son with the 82nd Airborne by any chance?
CALLER: Yes, sir. And he only has four more months to go.
RUSH: Let me tell you, you need to proud, any military —
CALLER: I am. I am.
RUSH: But the 82nd Airborne — they’re called up for this and deployed. Look, I can understand you being frightened last night. Let me try to clarify something about this. The families of military people during hostilities like this, it’s natural to be frightened. I was not impugning that. It’s an attitudinal thing with me. Look, do you remember — I check the emails during the break. Debbie, thanks for the call. I’m very appreciative of your comments. Do you remember when Obama was elected, the first two, three years, the apology tour?
He goes around the world and apologized for the U.S. here and there. I don’t remember the specifics, but he had a couple of big Middle Eastern speeches, and he essentially apologized, he’s bowing to the king of Saudi Arabia and all this. It infuriated me. But what it told me was what these people think of America. By “these people” I mean modern-day Democrats and leftists. And they believe the United States is the problem.
They believe we’re the problem in the Middle East by being there, that simply being there is provocative and peace is impossible with us there. Yet they never get us out. They just continue to run around and expand our presence there while attitudinally ripping us, and it just offends me. It’s the exact opposite. We are not the problem. And we are not the provocateurs unless it’s a particular policy to try to provoke somebody into action. But I’m talking about general overall attitudinal things ’cause I love the country.
I do not believe this country is the problem. I do not believe that we have any apologies to make. I do not believe that our superpower status and our size automatically should handcuff us because it makes it unfair for people and nations who are smaller or less powerful because that attitude ignores the very simple concept that we’re the good guys.
It’s like when Trump comes down the escalator on June 15th and announces Make America Great Again, what in the world is controversial about that? And yet it is to a lot of people. Make America Great Again means some cockamamie things to certain people. But it’s as simple and straightforward as anything could be.
Now, what Debbie saw on TV last night is what I saw. It didn’t matter what channel. This is not a rip on biased media. It’s an acknowledgment of how pervasive years and years and years of the American people being conditioned to believe America is at fault because of our size, our status, our colonialist impulses, which don’t exist.
We take out Soleimani. The Iranians respond. And the attitude all over TV was we’re cooked, we’re done. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. We were hoping this wouldn’t happen. Like if Iran responds, we’re toast. Iran was not even responding. Iran was saving face, launching missiles into sand pits. And it had to be frustrating for families of military people who are deployed in that region to have the United States portrayed as somehow a sitting duck, imminently wiped out.
I’ll give you an example again. We liberate Kuwait after Saddam Hussein moves in to take over. ABC News’ Sam Donaldson does story after story about how we don’t have a chance, we don’t know desert warfare, our troops aren’t trained for it, the Iraqi’s are, we’re gonna be wiped out. The story is how many body bags American troops are gonna need, and then we wipe him out in two days.
And then Gulf War I happens, the same thing happens with that. History is the United States doesn’t lose unless we set out to, like in Vietnam. We don’t lose. And yet the attitude is, “Oh, my God, the Iranians are launching missiles. Oh, my God. Oh, my God.” Without even waiting to see what the results are or what’s behind all this. So I can understand people being frightened by it.
Anyway, I think, just to try to make the point again, that we have somebody of an entirely different attitude about America, America’s place in the world, America’s strength, the fact America’s the good guys. And that’s Donald Trump. And you’re seeing what happens with that kind of attitude about the country coupled with leadership along those lines. It’s such a stark contrast.
We are getting out of that region. We’re not expanding our presence. We’re not escalating. And how are we getting out? By using the force and the power that we have, which no one in the world can compete with.