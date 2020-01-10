Zero Democrats Support Senate Resolution Honoring Military for Soleimani Strike

RUSH: By the way, let’s see here. The Senate today had a resolution to honor the military for the Salami operation — the Soleimani operation — and zero Democrats supported this. “Zero Democrats Support Senate Resolution Honoring the Military for the Soleimani Strike — In 2011, there was an identical resolution praising Obama for the bin Laden strike, and it was supported by all senators,” all 100 of them, Republican and Democrat. But a Senate resolution honoring the military taking out Soleimani? Not a single Democrat supported it.
What’s different?
They hate Trump, pure and simple.