×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu




Guest Host Mark Steyn

Jan 13, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

Daily Mail: Mother, 41, says she may have to declare her eight-year-old model son ‘non-binary’ so he can keep his Instagram-famous long hair at secondary school
Reuters: Pelosi set to turn over Trump impeachment reins to McConnell
Reuters: Pelosi says Republicans will pay price for denying impeachment
Reuters: Trump impeachment trial fight for Bolton testimony echoes Monica
NBC News: For transgender men, pain of menstruation is more than just physical
NBC News: Could Democrats be better off without impeachment witnesses?
Sen. Susan Collins working with ‘small group’ of Republicans to ensure witnesses at Trump’s trial
Politico: How Schumer might get the last laugh on impeachment trial
The Hill: Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: ‘I am livid’
NBC: Trump authorized Soleimani’s killing 7 months ago, with conditions
AP Video: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown
AP: For decades Iranians have risen up, only to be put down
Reuters: ‘Clerics get lost!’: Iran protests rage on over plane disaster
Reuters: Exclusive: ‘Grieving nations’ to discuss legal action against Iran
Reuters: Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting
The Hill: Ocasio-Cortez warns of damage to crops due to warm temperatures in January
The Hill: A GOP-led edge! Red states see less unemployment, more economic growth
The Hill: The blue-state exodus gains momentum
Desperate to defeat Trump, Democrats grapple with ‘electability’
The Hill: Protesters interrupt Buttigieg at Iowa rally
AP: Biden picks up Colin Allred as 10th Black Caucus endorser
AP: With pressure on in Iowa, Democratic debate carries higher stakes
Reuters: Warren, Sanders campaigns spar in rare show of discord

Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

Daily Mail: Donald Trump tweets extraordinary attack on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer wearing a hijab and a turban and claiming they are trying to save the Iranian regime
Politico: Sanders surges as progressives flock to him over Warren
The Hill: Democrats voice concerns over Sanders
AP: Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
AP: Global markets subdued ahead of US-China trade pact signing
Reuters: U.S. Champagne drinkers should expect costs to pop with new tariffs
U.S. coal-fired power plants closing fast despite Trump’s pledge
The Hill: U.S. will not extradite American diplomat’s wife to be charged in fatal U.K. crash

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice