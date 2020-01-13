Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• Daily Mail: Mother, 41, says she may have to declare her eight-year-old model son ‘non-binary’ so he can keep his Instagram-famous long hair at secondary school
• Reuters: Pelosi set to turn over Trump impeachment reins to McConnell
• Reuters: Pelosi says Republicans will pay price for denying impeachment
• Reuters: Trump impeachment trial fight for Bolton testimony echoes Monica
• NBC News: For transgender men, pain of menstruation is more than just physical
• NBC News: Could Democrats be better off without impeachment witnesses?
• Sen. Susan Collins working with ‘small group’ of Republicans to ensure witnesses at Trump’s trial
• Politico: How Schumer might get the last laugh on impeachment trial
• The Hill: Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: ‘I am livid’
• NBC: Trump authorized Soleimani’s killing 7 months ago, with conditions
• AP Video: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown
• AP: For decades Iranians have risen up, only to be put down
• Reuters: ‘Clerics get lost!’: Iran protests rage on over plane disaster
• Reuters: Exclusive: ‘Grieving nations’ to discuss legal action against Iran
• Reuters: Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting
• The Hill: Ocasio-Cortez warns of damage to crops due to warm temperatures in January
• The Hill: A GOP-led edge! Red states see less unemployment, more economic growth
• The Hill: The blue-state exodus gains momentum
• Desperate to defeat Trump, Democrats grapple with ‘electability’
• The Hill: Protesters interrupt Buttigieg at Iowa rally
• AP: Biden picks up Colin Allred as 10th Black Caucus endorser
• AP: With pressure on in Iowa, Democratic debate carries higher stakes
• Reuters: Warren, Sanders campaigns spar in rare show of discord
Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
• Daily Mail: Donald Trump tweets extraordinary attack on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer wearing a hijab and a turban and claiming they are trying to save the Iranian regime
• Politico: Sanders surges as progressives flock to him over Warren
• The Hill: Democrats voice concerns over Sanders
• AP: Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
• AP: Global markets subdued ahead of US-China trade pact signing
• Reuters: U.S. Champagne drinkers should expect costs to pop with new tariffs
• U.S. coal-fired power plants closing fast despite Trump’s pledge
• The Hill: U.S. will not extradite American diplomat’s wife to be charged in fatal U.K. crash