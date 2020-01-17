Guest Host Todd Herman
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• FOXNews: Trump impeachment trial ushers in era of hyper-partisanship the Framers feared – Andrew McCarthy
• Breitbart: Illegal Alien from Canada Allegedly Planned Attack at Virginia Gun Rally
• AP: Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year
• How the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrat is approaching impeachment
• The Hill: Trump trial poses toughest test yet for Roberts
• The Hill: GOP threatens to weaponize impeachment witnesses amid standoff
• Daily Caller: Trump Expected To Add Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr And Robert Ray To Impeachment Legal Defense Team
• AP: Reporters getting 1st taste of impeachment restrictions
• The Hill: More than 8 in 10 black Americans describe Trump as racist: poll
• Legal Insurrection: Recusalpalooza: Democrats Demand McConnell Recuse Himself from Impeachment, Republicans Respond
• New York Post: Wisconsin woman claims she was fired for pro-Trump Facebook posts
• Seattle Times: SPD fires officer over profane social media posts critical of illegal immigration, attacking Clinton and Obama
• Legal Insurrection: Lev Parnas is Julie Swetnick, and Dems are trying to ‘Kavanaugh’ the impeachment trial
• Daily Caller: CNN And MSNBC Let Lev Parnas Off The Hook
• The Stream: This Bernie Sanders Employee Sounds Just Like Lenin. So He Should
• ABC: ‘Teacher of the Year’ kneels during anthem at college football championship attended by Trump
• Legal Insurrection: Trump Shoots Down Acosta’s Questions About Lev Parnas: ‘Quiet!’
• PowerLine: Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
• PowerLine: WHo’s Zoomin’ Who?
• PowerLine: Warren Doesn’t Shake Sander’s Hand
• PowerLine: Ilhan Omar, Dope
• New York Post: The New York Public Library opts to cancel un-PC feminists
• Gateway Pundit: Impeachment Goes from Sham to a Farce — Democrat Party’s Latest Great Hope to Take Down Trump Lev Parnas Wears Ankle Monitor to Interviews
• ZeroHedge: Angry 17-Year-Old Girl Threatens World Leaders In Davos: “You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet”
Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
• NPR: Virginia Governor Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally
• PowerLine: Was Soleimani Contemplating a Coup in Iran?
• Legal Insurrection: Federal Agents Arrest Michael Avenatti for Violation of Terms of Release
• Legal Insurrection: Michael Avenatti’s Bail Revoked, He’ll Remain in Custody Throughout His NY Trial
• NewsBusters: Andrea Mitchell Spins for Obama on Iran: Droning Now Different Than Droning Then!
• American Thinker: Sharyl Attkisson Refiles Spying Suit, Exposes Big Deep State Players
• NewsBusters: D-List Actress to Kimmel: Republicans Are Anti-Human Rights
• NewsBusters: Nasty CNN Warns VA Gun Rights Supporters Could Cause Violence Like Charlottesville
• Daily Signal: Another Women’s Sport Is Letting Biological Males Compete
• Daily Wire: Trump Responds To GAO Report Saying He Violated Law In Withholding Ukraine Aid
• Daily Caller: NYT’s Maggie Haberman Admits Media Gives ‘Instant Credibility’ To Anti-Trump Voices
• Breitbart: National Science Board: U.S. Is Losing Technology Lead over China
• HotAir: House Republicans To FISA Court: When Will You Penalize Attorneys Who Misled You On Carter Page Warrants?