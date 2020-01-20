Absorbed by Rush, Caller Makes Wrong Turn

RUSH: Larry in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Great to have you on the program. Hello.
CALLER: Hi. How you doing? We listen to you all the time, Rush, and I gotta tell you, last fall, my wife wanted to go to Nebraska Crossing. It’s an outlet mall. So from where I live I drove on Highway 66 to Interstate 80 and I should have turned right but we were listening to you, I wasn’t paying attention to what I was doing and my wife wasn’t, either, I turned left. To make a long story short, I went about 50 miles out of my way, 25 miles out and probably 30 miles back before we got to the outlet mall. But it was worth it because we got to listen to you on the radio.
RUSH: So you got so absorbed in the radio program that you actually went 50 miles out of your way before you realize what you have done?
CALLER: Well, I went 25 miles out of my way —
RUSH: Twenty-five miles.
CALLER: — and then by the time I turned around and went back that was another 25 miles. So a little over 50 miles.
RUSH: Let me ask you, was it worth it to be delayed to the outlet mall?
CALLER: Of course it was worth it. We had a nice drive, and it was worth it.
RUSH: Well, I have to confess, I wanted to take this call because I’ve had the same thing happen to me.
CALLER: Oh?
RUSH: You know, I don’t get to listen to this show like you do.
CALLER: Yeah. We enjoy listening to you all the time. And I’ll tell you what, we listen to you all the time, and after what Trump has done in the last three years, I just can’t comprehend how any average citizen can vote Democrat.
RUSH: I don’t think very many will. It’s hard to predict things, but I think there’s gonna be — if they were shocked election night 2016, I think they are going to be… But here’s the thing. And Larry, thank you very much. I appreciate it. And at no time were he and his wife at risk. They were on a highway observing speed limits. They just forgot where they were going because they were so absorbed in this show. And they realized it 25 miles later.
The same thing happened to me. I never get to listen to this program the way you do, and the reason is, I’m doing it. So it is an American pleasure that I haven’t been able to enjoy along with you. ‘Til one day I decided to do it. I went and got the podcast of any given half hour, any given program. I’ve got CarPlay in my car, and I loaded it up.
I was coming home from a golf course that’s about 30 miles North of where I live. And I went 25 miles past — 30 miles past the exit, past the Okeechobee exit before I realized that I had missed the exit, so absorbed in listening to myself as you people get to do each and every day. Honestly, that’s why I wanted to take the call. This happened a couple years ago. It seemed like no time at all had gone by, so I couldn’t believe I went past the exit because it didn’t seem like I’d been in the car that long.
So, folks, the point is I found out personally why it is that millions of you love this program. I liked it, too, when I listened to it the way you do.