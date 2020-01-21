Denver Post Columnist Fired for Saying There Are Only Two Sexes

RUSH: Dean Singleton is the CEO, William Dean Singleton, of MediaNews Group. They are the publisher of the Denver Post. Now, the Denver Post… It’s one of the daily newspapers. You’ve got Rocky Mountain News, you got the Denver Post, and a columnist for the Denver Post says that he has been fired after disputing the idea that there are more than two sexes. Jon Caldara is his name.
He’s “president of the Libertarian Independence Institute and a columnist for the Denver Post.” He said that he’s been fired from the Post, and he chalked it up to “a difference in style” that his editors found “too insensitive.” He’s a journalist and he’s been canned. Here’s what he said in his statement: “My column is not a soft voiced, sticky sweet NPR-styled piece which employs the language now mandated by the victim-centric, identity politics-driven media.”
Everybody can imitate what NPR sounds like. It’s one of the easiest things in the world to do. It’s fake sophisticated. It’s pseudo-elitist. It is pseudo-nonpartisan. It’s pseudo-reasoned. It’s very moderated and soft-spoken and thoughtful — and liberals just eat it up because they think it’s the epitome of highbrow, elitist sophistication. So this guy’s saying, I’m not that.
I’m “not a soft voiced, sticky sweet, NPR-styled piece which employs the language now mandated by the victim-centric identity politics driven media.” Victim-centric is another way of saying that we have a grievance culture. And we do. The American left has given birth to a grievance culture. People that are ticked off about something, feeling like they’re victims of something every day. And they are the perpetually offended, and they get what they want. Whoever does anything to offend them must stop.
So this guy, Caldara, he wrote a column in which he criticized a directive in the Associated Press Stylebook which says that sex and gender are not binary. He said: “There are only two sexes,” I’m sorry, “identified by an XX or XY chromosome. That is the very definition of binary.” There are two of them. “The AP ruling it isn’t so doesn’t change science.” But, yes, you see it does. AP can overcome science. There’s a consensus, you see, of opinion at AP that only two genders isn’t correct, in a political sense.
He says: “The AP ruling it isn’t so doesn’t change science. It’s a premeditative attempt to change culture and policy. It’s activism.” He’s exactly right. He’s accusing modern American journalism of being activism, not journalism. This a January 3 column.
“In a column two weeks later, Caldara also railed against a 2019 Colorado law that required elementary school children to be instructed in transgender ideology.” Elementary school kids without their parents being told or consulted are now being taught transgender ideology.
“Some parents weren’t thrilled a couple of years back when during school their little ones in Boulder Valley School District were treated to videos staring [sic] a transgender teddy bear teaching the kids how to misuse pronouns or when Colorado’s ‘Trans Community Choir’ sang to kids about a transgender raven,” Caldara wrote. “What are the protections for a parent who feels transgender singing groups and teddy bears with gender dysphoria might be ‘stigmatizing’ for their kid?”
He’s exactly right. Are parents not to be given any say-so in this kind of perversion that their kids are being taught? So he got fired for all this.
He said that “he was fired by the paper’s editorial page editor, Megan Schrader. ‘Megan told me I was the page’s most-read columnist. But there’s now a permanently and perpetually offended class, and, in order to speak, you need to use their terminology. There’s a whole lot of you-can’t-say-that-ism going on right now.'”
Hell’s bells is that ever true. “You can’t say that.” You know how many times a day I hear that? “You can’t say that.” The hell I can’t. I just did.
“In an email to the Washington Free Beacon, Schrader confirmed that she fired Caldara but declined to discuss the reason. ‘I am writing a job description as we speak to fill his position,’ she said. ‘I hope that conservative Colorado writers will apply knowing that we value conservative voices on our pages and don’t have a litmus test for their opinions.’” Unless they happen to assert that there are only two genders.
There’s male and female. What else is there? Well, there’s cisgender. There’s cisbinary denial gender. There’s denial cisgender touchy-feely — pick ’em. You know, whatever oddballs that exist, they’ll assign a gender to them so that they have a sense of value and a sense of belonging, Mr. Limbaugh. It’s easy for you who think you’re normal to laugh at this, but there are people who are much more diverse in their thinking and behavior, and you must recognize them.
You can recognize ’em all day long. But you don’t get to arbitrarily change science, except that they do. They get to create climate change out of something they call science, which isn’t science. It’s religion, to them. They have totally blown up the definition of marriage. It was a specific thing. And it was not discriminatory. “Oh, yes, it was, Mr. Limbaugh. It denied benefits. It denied hospital visitations. It denied all kinds of things. It had to be changed for that reason.” Oh. It had to be changed for money, what have you.