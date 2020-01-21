The President Makes the Case for American Greatness in Davos

RUSH: The president in Davos today is speaking for America. The president in Davos today is speaking for the future of America. It isn’t today’s Democrats. It isn’t today’s leftists. It’s the president. He was on fire, and it may be one of his finest speeches of his entire administration. That’s saying something, ’cause the State of the Union address last year was a bang-up great speech. It might have been the year before. One of the two.
But I want to… We’ve got some sound bites from it that you have to hear, I want you to hear, but I want you to hear what I said yesterday, because if anybody doubts that I know this guy — and I don’t mean know him to say, “Hey, Mr. President, how are ya?” or play golf or whatever. I know the man; I know who he is. I know how he thinks. I know how he looks at things without having to ask him. That’s how I know Donald Trump. Now, I want to set up some of the excerpts of the speech we have by reminding you what I told you yesterday that I thought he would do and say in his Davos speech today.
So here we go, audio sound bite number 1. It’s three… two… one… hit it!
BEGIN ARCHIVE CLIP
RUSH: He’s gonna go to Davos today, may already be there. He’s speaking to them tomorrow, and he’s gonna tell them what’s coming next…. I think it’s a very important point for as many people as possible to understand. ‘Cause, like I said in the first hour, the idea that America is not the good guys and that there are prominent Americans — primarily Democrats, but there are a lot of them — who think America is the problem in the world, and the problem stems from our size.
It stems from our power, both military and economic — and that we’re not the good guys? That is just so foreign to me. As much good as we do for the world, as much good as we do for ourselves — and we have no competitor in increasing the standard of living, life expectancy, economic prosperity, reduction in poverty. There’s no nation even close, and yet this is seen as a problem by a lot of people. And it irks Trump, it’s always bothered him, and it’s one of the things that he is attempting to reverse.
END ARCHIVE CLIP
RUSH: Make America Great Again. This is exactly what bothers him. It’s bothered him for a long time as a citizen, like it’s bothered me, like it’s bothered you, this view of America that has been adopted by the Washington establishment — by our civil service corps, the ambassador corps — that somehow we’re the problem, that we are the destabilizing agent in the world, and it’s a bunch… It’s a crock. So setting up, this was me on yesterday’s program.
Let’s go to the president this morning in Davos — and, by the way, they love him in Davos, and you know why? ‘Cause he’s been right. He talked… Davos is the industrialists and the capitalists, and there’s a bunch of leftists at this thing too. It’s a Swiss chalet bash and party. The only thing missing is the yachts that you can’t get there. They keep ’em down in the Greek isles or in St. Barth’s. But the guys that own the yachts are there, and Trump has been going, and he’s telling them two years ago what he was gonna do. He’s telling them two years ago what can be possible.
You know, it amazes me that people that have this kind of money are this dense and stupid about it, and somehow fall prey to all of this liberal thinking and the conventional wisdom — and they fall prey to it because it’s so dominant everywhere. Trump stands alone, tells them, “No. It’s wrong. America’s gonna be great. We’re coming back; let me tell you how we’re gonna do it,” and he’s done it. They love the guy in Davos now because he’s been right about it, and it’s all been beneficial to them — and it’s not just individual wealthy people I’m talking about.
It’s governments and a number of institutions which have been sucked in.
I mean, if the United States elects a guy like Obama then the world thinks, “Wow. The United States wants to go socialist. We’d better go socialist. We’ve gotta stay friends with the U.S.,” and even if they think it’s the wrong thing to do, they did it because they’re afraid of being shut out by the U.S. Well, so Trump has come along and said, “We’re not socialists and we’re never gonna be socialist, and that was an aberration; it isn’t gonna happen. We are going to be — once again — the leaders of the world, and you can be part of it. You can be with us. We have no reason to not want you to be part of it,” blah, blah, and they’re all on board.
So here. Let’s start with an audio sound bite from the president today, this morning in Davos.
THE PRESIDENT: When I spoke at this forum two years ago, I told you that we had launched the great American comeback. Today, I’m proud to declare that the United States in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before. America’s thriving, America’s flourishing — and, yes, America is winning again like never before. Just last week alone, the United States concluded two extraordinary trade deals, the agreement with China and the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, the two biggest trade deals ever made. These agreements represent a new model of trade for the twenty-first century — agreements that are fair, reciprocal, and that prioritize the needs of workers and families.
RUSH: And he made sure, he made sure to point out that their prior globalist hero — and there may have been some genuine feelings among this crowd that Obama was a hero. But I still believe that much of the Obama mystique was social. It was… I mean, how do you say “no”? How do you oppose the first African-American United States president? I think that accounted for a lot of what we all thought was a wild and massive embrace of Obama. I actually don’t think it was. In some places it was. I mean, don’t misunderstand. But I think a lot of people who were up front wanting to bask in the glow really were not, quote-unquote, “on board.” Trump made it an objective of his to point out that Obama left the American economy in a dismal state.
THE PRESIDENT: America’s economic turnaround has been nothing short of spectacular. When I took office three years ago, America’s economy was in a rather dismal state. The experts predicted a decade of very, very slow growth — or maybe even negative growth — high unemployment and a dwindling workforce and very much a shrinking middle class. Millions of hardworking, ordinary citizens felt neglected, betrayed, forgotten. They were rapidly losing faith in the system.
RUSH: Exactly! What were they being told? “America’s best days are behind us. America’s best days may not have been legitimate. We’re in a new era of decline mandated by world conditions. The United States finally must pay the price for all of its sins that it has committed that led to its superpower status.” Yada yada yada. Obama’s crowd said, “We’re the ones to manage the decline so the pain will be as limited as possible on you.” That’s just three years ago that Trump came along and said, “This is not necessary! It’s not necessary to see the country this way. It isn’t necessary to see the world this way. There’s no reason in the world the United States has to be seen as in decline.”
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: If you don’t want to believe me — and I know that you do. But if you need a second to the notion that these people in Davos are embracing Trump and eating it up because Trump has shown them they were all wrong when they signed on to Obamaism and United Nationsism, here’s Andrew Ross Sorkin this morning on CNBC’s Squawk Box. He’s on there with the cohost, Joe Kernen, who said to Sorkin, “You said President Trump is being embraced in Davos?”
SORKIN: Embraced and called “the New Davos Man.” The construct of what it used to be to be a Davos Man — of multilateral negotiations, of everything being (unintelligible) — and he sort of turned the whole thing on its head. And I think there was an expectation two or three years ago here that it wasn’t gonna work. And everybody, dare I say, has been — thus far, at least — proven wrong.
RUSH: Exactly. “Two or three years ago, eh, it was thought it wasn’t gonna work.” What wasn’t gonna work? Make America Great Again wasn’t gonna work? Reviving U.S. economy wasn’t gonna work? Who in the world says America isn’t gonna work? (chuckles) Answer: Democrats. Quite simply. American leftists, the worldwide establishment who don’t want America to work. America stands in the way of globalist ambitions of people who are not Americans.
Cutting down the world’s lone superpower is fundamental — it’s required — if you are going to institute some mad dream of a globalist regime or government that you are part of. You cannot have a globalist government if the most powerful economy and the freest society on earth is not part of it. So subordinating the United States, getting rid of borders, the whole concept of nations? It makes perfect sense why people of that bent would try to convince people America’s best days are behind them.
“America’s glory days are over. It’s time for new thinking!”
Donald Trump has come along and said, “Pfft!” to that.
So let’s go back to Trump’s remarks, now that you’ve heard it confirmed that he is being embraced, because everybody there was proven wrong. They didn’t think Trump was gonna be able to do it. They didn’t think Trump knew how to do it. They thought Trump was a bunch of bluster. You know, Make America Great Again? They thought that was white nationalism, which is an absolute crock. Here is Trump telling them how he changed the American economy with a blue-collar boom, and he pointed out to this crowd how all this is impacting Millennials.
THE PRESIDENT: Since my election, America has gained over seven million jobs. The unemployment rate is now less than 3.5%. We’re concentrating and creating the most inclusive economy ever to exist. We are lifting up Americans of every race, color, religion, and creed. Since I took office, more than two million Millennials have gotten jobs, and their wages have grown by nearly 5% annually — a number that was unthinkable. This is a blue-collar boom. Since my election, the net worth of the bottom half of wage earners has increased by plus-47%, three times faster than the increase for the top 1%. Real median household income is at the highest level ever recorded. The American dream is back bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.
RUSH: Damn right it is — and it’s, once again, the envy of the world, and it’s not unreachable for these people. All they have to do is abandon their own socialism, which (sigh) is very, very difficult to do. But Boris Johnson in the U.K. is doing his own impersonation of Trump, and they’re even talking about moving the House of Lords out of London (I mean, that’d be like moving the Senate to Omaha) just to separate it from everything else.
Anyway, you heard Trump talk about how since he “took office, more than two million Millennials have gotten jobs, and their wages have grown by nearly 5%.” “We’re concentrating and creating the most inclusive economy ever to exist. We are lifting up Americans of every race, color, religion, and creed.” The Wall Street Journal had a story. Let’s see. It would be… This is two days ago now, and it was a summary of various polling data out there, presidential approval numbers.
Listen to this: “Trump has an 83% approval rating among farmers and ranchers. He has a 34% approval rate with African-Americans, has a 47% approval rate Hispanics, has a 90% approval rate with Republicans.” Now, with all of that, how is it that the man cannot reach 50% or higher in all of these Drive-By Media presidential approval polls? These numbers were taken after the announcement of the new trade deal with the United States and ChiComs and the replacement for NAFTA.
“According to a monthly poll from agricultural trade publication Farm Journal released Sunday, 83% of farmers and ranchers approve of the president’s job performance.” Now, I know that a majority of Americans are not farmers and ranchers, but it’s more than you think. But 34% approval with blacks? Do you realize double-digit black support for a Republican presidential candidate…? Do you realize the upset that would cause, and 47% approval among Hispanics? The point is that people are aware. They’re living it.
I have a guy, a friend of mine, and when you ask him how you doing he says, “Oh, I’m doing great.” He says, “I’m living the dream.” That’s what he says now to everybody when they ask him how he’s doing: “Living the dream.” He’s not meaning to say it in a political sense. “Life’s good. I’m living the dream.” It’s different than saying, “Fine. How are you?”
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
Now, another reason why I’m spending some time on the president’s Davos speech, the Drive-By Media did not cover it, folks. As far as I know. Maybe a few excerpts here from it that they could use to present it out of context. Fox might have covered it, don’t know. They’re six hours ahead. The best intel I have is the Drive-Bys didn’t cover it. And people just need to hear this. They need to hear the president of the United States describe the current state of the country and its future. So we have two more.
Now, you may have heard that Greta Thunberg was there and she was preaching her sorrow at climate change and upset that these people aren’t doing enough to save the planet for her and her generation and she chided them in saying you must think of doing everything you do for your children, which is what everybody does anyway.
I think it’s quite telling that a 16-year-old from Sweden can so rapidly ascend to prominent speaker role on any global issue. The bench must be pretty thin. I understand that they think young children tug at the heartstrings and are especially persuasive. But here’s Trump undaunted and unafraid to talk about her and this issue the way it needs to be discussed.
THE PRESIDENT: We must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortunetellers. They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation in the 70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform, and control every aspect of our lives.
We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country, or eradicate our liberty. America will always be the proud, strong and unyielding bastion of freedom. In America we understand what the pessimists refuse to see, that a growing and vibrant market economy focused on the future lifts the human spirit and excites creativity strong enough to overcome any challenge.
RUSH: All right. It’s not hard. It’s not hard to see, not hard to understand the history is on the side of that argument. Works every time it’s tried. And yet the prophets of doom are really, as he said, they’re simply people who seek to dominate and control every aspect of our lives on the premise that we’re not responsible enough, that we’re not wise enough, smart enough.
That left to our own devices, we’re destroying the climate, we’re destroying the planet, we’re destroying the food, we’re destroying the animals, we’re destroying everything, simply by making our lives better. Now, other presidents have extolled the virtues of America, but not like that. Trump just laced these people. He’s talking about Paul Ehrlich and The Population Bomb and these predictions back in the 1970s that we wouldn’t even reach this year as a civilization because we would have all run out of food by now with rampant population growth.
None of it has been even close to true, and these people are still alive, and they remain gurus on the left. Mass starvation, mass population, oil was gonna run out in the 1990s. None of it has been true and none of the predictions they’re making today are gonna come true. Calling them out like this is what past presidents haven’t done. Why? Who knows. I don’t think it’s complicated. I think it’s fear of going against what is purportedly conventional wisdom as echoed by media.
Finally, the last bite here that we have for you, the president tells all of these globalists — and there are a bunch of them in the audience at Davos — that America is by far the strongest economic power in the world and that they should emulate it, shouldn’t be afraid of it, emulate it, turn your people loose in your countries, unleash them.
Human nature is human nature, everybody wants to improve their lives, everybody wants a higher standard of living for themselves and their kids, everybody wants a longer life expectancy. Turn ’em loose. Learn the lessons of American capitalism. This is a total 180 from past American establishment figures and presidents apologizing for American capitalism. Trump is one of the biggest boosters, and here it is.
THE PRESIDENT: The United States is by far the strongest economic power in the world. It’s not even close. Today I hold up the American model as an example to the world of a working system of free enterprise that will produce the most benefits for the most people in the twenty-first century and beyond. Today I urge other nations to follow our example and liberate your citizens from the crushing weight of bureaucracy. In the first half of 2019, the United States attracted nearly one quarter of all foreign, direct investment in the world.
Think of that. Twenty-five percent of all foreign investment all over the world came into United States, and that number is increasingly rapidly. To every business looking for a place where they are free to invest, build, thrive, innovate and succeed, there are no better place on earth than the United States.
RUSH: There you have it. Donald Trump in Davos today singing the praises and virtues of America and boosting it in the face of globalists and socialists who have been working to undermine this nation with American partners found most prominently in the Democrat Party.