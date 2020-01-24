Democrats Distort Alexander Hamilton Quote

RUSH: Now, here’s a story in the Washington Post. You know the Democrats, if you listened to any of this yesterday, they’re all quoting Alexander Hamilton. Now, these people, this is so phony because these people, the modern-day Democrat Party, they have no reverence for the founding of this country. And, folks, I am not exaggerating this. I don’t say things here just hoping they get noticed or repeated in audio-video clips on — I couldn’t care less about that.
Their current existence is rooted in the belief that our founding was unjust and tainted because of slavery and because of women not being able to vote. Nationalism, white supremacy, there’s nothing about the American founding these people revere. They’re attempting to transform this country away from its founding, every damn one of them. Not just Obama and his people in the administration, but the whole Democrat Party, as it’s currently constituted with their fringe, left-wing base.
America is not the good guys. America is not justified. America has cheated, it’s lied, it’s stolen. America’s colonialist, America’s white supremacist and nationalist. And then these guys come along and they quote the founders like Alexander Hamilton to try to give themselves gravitas in what they’re doing. And they’re even lying about that.
The Democrats have focused on one particular Alexander Hamilton quote this week. It is a quote they say proves that Trump is exactly the kind of guy founders like Hamilton worried about when they created the impeachment clause. Pencil Neck and the Round Mound of the Gavel, Jerrold Nadler, both have used this Hamilton quote to begin the impeachment proceedings. Schiff on Wednesday and Nadler yesterday.
Here’s the quote. “When a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, despotic in his ordinary demeanor, known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty, when such a man is seen to mount the hobbyhorse of popularity to join the cry of danger to liberty, to take every opportunity of embarrassing the general government and bringing it under suspicion to flatter and fall with all the nonsense of the zealots of the day, it may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.”
That quote is a note from Alexander Hamilton. He wrote it in response to George Washington. Schiff offered the quote in full and suggested that it was part of the reason founders like Hamilton put impeachment in the Constitution. Nadler did the same thing. But guess what? Hamilton did not say this in the context of impeachment. It was from a note that he wrote when he was the secretary of the Treasury in response to George Washington about tax policy.
The letter in which Hamilton wrote these words doesn’t even mention impeachment. It’s from 1792. That’s five years after the Constitution was drafted. They are lying through their teeth about everything. They’re quoting Hamilton about Trump in advance, saying he’s the kind of guy we needed to write the impeachment clause about. It’s not even about impeachment. It’s a letter to George Washington about tax policy.
And Adam Schiff is being heralded as one of the great orators, one of the finest House managers there’s ever been. These people are lying through their stinking teeth, making things up, like claiming that Trump failing to follow the talking points prepared for him in the phone call with the president of Ukraine is tantamount to Trump doing his own personal foreign policy. And then Schiff saying that Trump only did a new trade deal with the Chinese so that the Chinese will help him cheat in the 2020 election.