The Left Is Undermining Faith in Our Elections

RUSH: You got George Soros out saying that Trump and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook have made a secret deal, a secret pact where Facebook is gonna help Trump cheat again in 2020 and win reelection in exchange for Trump looking the other way on regulating Facebook.
I know everybody lies in politics. Standard operating procedure. Everybody does it. This is not lying in politics. This is serial slander, defamation of character. This is election meddling extraordinaire. Adam Schiff and his merry band of House managers and the entire Democrat Party are doing more to corrupt the integrity and the honor of the American election system than anything any foreign power could have dreamed of doing.
And it’s not just Schiff and his merry band. All the people that work for Obama, the DOJ, the FBI, the Comeys, the McCabes, the Strzok Smirk-Pages, Bill Priestap in the FBI, then you’ve got Loretta Lynch, you got whatever people that the Department of Defense were in on this. It’s an absolute outrage. This goes so far beyond lying in politics.
You know, before Trump even made the Ukraine phone call, Chuck Schumer said he wanted him impeached? Chuck Schumer publicly endorsed impeachment in September of 2018, 10 months before Trump made this phone call to Zelensky, 10 months before the whistleblower complaint. Schumer was asked while walking in a Labor Day parade in 2018, “When are you all gonna impeach Trump?” Schumer said, “The sooner, the better.”
He was using an Al Sharpton megaphone. He said (paraphrasing), “We gotta get a few Republicans. We Democrats are on your side. We’re gonna impeach Trump as soon as we can.” George Stephanopoulos was caught on camera telling ABC to cut off Trump attorney Jay Sekulow. This was during a broadcast segment on ABC News. Reporters were interviewing Jay Sekulow, Trump’s lawyer. Back in the studio, George Stephanopoulos didn’t want ABC broadcasting the statements from Trump’s lawyer. He’s caught on camera using hand signals to tell producers to cut off, you know, it’s the throat slit, cut ’em, cut ’em.
I have my own comments on Trump. You know, I probably shouldn’t say this, ’cause it’s gonna get back and it’s gonna be misrepresented, but when was it? It was whenever the proceedings ended two nights ago. It’s late. Everybody’s leaving the Senate chamber and there’s the microphones and the cameras and the Drive-Bys waiting. And here come the lawyers, both sides, talking in the microphones, and they’re enjoying this too much.
This whole process, “Make sure you watch our case on Saturday, make sure you see me on TV on Saturday.” No I’m not saying I’m gonna be on TV. I’m saying that these guys were. “Well, we’re gonna have our case on Saturday. Make sure you watch our case on Saturday.” This process is what’s wrong, so many people loving and relishing being part of it because of the historical nature of it. But it’s this process that’s damaging. It’s this process that’s corrupt. It’s this process that’s stigmatized, this process.
This entire impeachment thing is an abject insult and joke because it’s really not what’s taking place. This isn’t a traditional impeachment trial. This isn’t a traditional impeachment because there hasn’t been any misconduct, there hasn’t been an impeachable offense. There’s not one shred of evidence that’s been created or produced or found, and yet all this is happening anyway.