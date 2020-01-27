What to Make of the Polls?

RUSH: Emily in Burlington, Kentucky. It’s great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: Good afternoon from Bluegrass State.
RUSH: Yeah. Hi.
CALLER: So I’m hearing you talk about how good this is all working out for Trump, but I just don’t see it. I certainly don’t see it in the polls. We had the new Fox News poll that said 50% of Americans want him impeached. Everybody is so entrenched in their opinions, I just don’t see it. I hope, I pray that you’re right. Yes, he has approval ratings for the economy and that kind of thing, but I don’t see it reflected in the election polls.
RUSH: Well, let me ask you a question.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm?
RUSH: On January 27, 2016, can you tell me who was leading in any of the polls?
CALLER: (laughing) Not Trump.
RUSH: It doesn’t matter, and I’m not just saying that. It really doesn’t matter. We don’t even have a nominee yet on the Democrat side. We don’t even know which one of those schlubs is going to stand up to be whacked in a landslide defeat. We don’t even know which one it’s gonna be yet. The polling data right now is not designed to reflect public opinion. It’s designed to shape it. It’s designed to actually do what it’s done for you: Make you worry.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm.
RUSH: Now, I have never… I don’t think that I have forecast Trump winning in a landslide. I may have casually used the word a couple times, but I’ve not officially predicted that.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm.
RUSH: But I saw the Fox poll you are talking about: 50% not just want impeachment but want him removed from office.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: There are so many variables with polling data today, like finding actual, interested people. You know, it’s getting harder and harder to find qualified respondents in polls. And you’ve got a bunch of Trump people scared to death to admit that they’re for Trump to anybody. I mean, look what happens. You wear a Trump, Make America Great Again hat in the wrong place and some Indians gonna come along and start beating a war drum in your face and the media is gonna want you fired and thrown out of school. Other places, you might get beat up!
CALLER: Yup.
RUSH: Some guy got murdered the other day — or beat up real bad — for being for Trump. You think there’s a lot of, therefore, hidden, unexpressed support for Trump. But don’t forget: The 50% number that want Trump impeached and convicted in a Fox poll. There’s literally no evidence that those people exist. Where are those people storming the Senate? Where are the protests? Where are the people in the gallery watching this, demanding it, trying to affect the vote in the Senate? I wouldn’t worry yet. When it’s time to worry, I’ve always told you, I will tell you.
RUSH: Just a couple of additional items. From the Washington Post: “Trump Soars to Highest Job Approval Rating of Presidency Despite Impeachment Trial.” Trump’s approval has been going up, not down during this trial. The Washington Post/ABC poll finds 44% of Americans approve of Trump’s performance. Fifty-one percent disapprove. Now, wait. I know you’re gonna say, “Rush, it’s still 51% disapprove. How can you say…?” The trend is going up — and, by the way, I’m just gonna tell you…
Look, everybody selectively accepts or doesn’t accept certain aspects of polling because everything’s been corrupted now. There’s not… I don’t know. There’s not very much in Washington that most average people believe is legit. But something other than common sense is behind the explanation of things that we can’t otherwise explain — and it’s deserved. Washington has been corrupted in any number of ways.
How do you have a president with 35% job approval among African-Americans and Hispanics, 92% approval among Republicans — and a number of other individual groups that have Trump’s approval way, way higher than any Republican ever has been — and his overly job performance remains below 50%? I don’t believe it. I just don’t believe it, and I think there are a lot of factors. I think one of the factors is that people just don’t tell pollsters the truth.
I think it’s demonstrable now that a number of pro-Trump people will hide that. What’s the term for them, Trump-shy supporters? I’d not heard the term until last week. But whatever the actual term is, I think it has some validity — and then there’s this. Gallup! “From a new Gallup survey: ‘Forty-one percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going…'” This is different from the 42% who are crediting Trump for the economy. This is 41% of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going. You might think, “Well, Rush, 41%? That’s no big deal.”
It’s the highest it’s been in 15 years, including during the presidency of the precious Barack Hussein O. “A new Gallup survey: ‘Forty-one percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S., a level not seen in nearly 15 years.’ Gallup noted that the last time 40 percent or more of Americans were satisfied, in 2005…” Do you know who was president in 2005? Quick, Rachel. Who was president in 2005? (singing Jeopardy! theme) (interruption) George W. Bush is correct.
You win nothing because everybody should know that.
In 2005, it was George W. Bush, the last time 40% of Americans were satisfied.