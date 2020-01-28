Donald Trump Is a Fed-Up Former Democrat, Too

RUSH: Passaic, New Jersey. This is Eric, as we bust up the programming format by taking a call in the monologue segment. Hey, Eric. How are you doing?
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Rush, I’ll be real quick. I grew up a Democrat. I remembered my dad making us watch Huntley–Brinkley on NBC, the nightly news. And I voted for every Democrat. I voted for Hillary. I voted for every Democrat since. But I’ve been thinking, you know, some of the things Trump says I’ve always believed in. My dad did, too, and I’m starting to think, I’m holding on by a thread — until I heard Schiff, and I do know he’s wrong.
RUSH: Wait, wait, wait. What do you mean holding on by a thread? Holding onto what by a thread?
CALLER: Being a Democrat.
RUSH: Oh, being a Democrat. Okay.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm. I’m so holding on. I told you I voted for Hillary —
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: — but what I’ve seen that Trump’s doing. As I said before, I’ve always thought about America the way he does.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: And the Democrats don’t. And what really turned me off —
RUSH: Hold it. Hold it. Hold it. Hold it. Don’t lose your train of thought, but that’s it, in a nutshell. You’ve always thought about America the way Trump does. Make America Great Again, America first, America’s good guys. Then you said the Democrats don’t. Bingo. Okay, continue. I didn’t want that to go by uncommented upon. Go ahead. Resume your brilliant thought out there, Eric.
CALLER: (chuckling) Okay. Anyway, I was watching. I watched all of Schiff, I’m saying, the House committee on impeachment. And I’m watching it, I’m saying, “Wow.” Yyou know, I’m watching NBC, of course. All of a sudden, I go, “Okay, I’m gonna hear from the Republicans,” and I Pam was gonna speak. Bondi, I knew she was gonna speak. I always liked her down in Florida.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: And it wasn’t on. They didn’t cover it! So I switched to Fox, and I saw it. Now, that has totally done it. That’s it. I’m done. I’m done with NBC, watching any of their news shows. To do that — and I’m a lifelong Democrat — give me a break. I’m some cattle heard it into a pen that I’m just gonna vote Democrat every time. That’s what they think. Well, I’m done.
RUSH: So you’ve had it, you’ve had it with the Democrats. Now, the thread is gone, along with —
CALLER: Yep.
RUSH: — the thrill, and so you’re finished with NBC as well?
CALLER: Yep. Won’t watch the show. I grew up with it! I watched it all my life. I was programmed to.
RUSH: I understand. I understand. Welcome home.
CALLER: Yeah. Rush —
RUSH: You watched this stuff with Bondi yesterday. We’ve got this coming up. We’ve got three or four sound bites with Pam Bondi and Dershowitz. He’s right. By the way, Eric, it wasn’t just ABC. ABC and CBS pulled away from coverage. They covered everything syllable and every lie from Adam Schiff and the House managers. If you watch CBS, NBC, CBS, CNN, you didn’t see Pam Bondi yesterday. But you’re gonna hear parts of her presentation on the program today.
Glad you called. I appreciate it. See? This is happening out there to more people than you can possibly imagine. The thing about Donald Trump is Donald Trump — for much of his life in New York — was a Democrat. It was the path of least resistance. At one point in his life Donald Trump was… He was not an activist pro-choice, but when the subject came up, “I support a woman’s right to choose.” It’s a path of least resistance. Now look at him: First president to ever attend in person a pro-life rally, the pro-life rally of all of them.
Donald Trump’s real. He has had a transformation. He’s undergone a transformation based on real life things that have happened to him. I’ve been telling him for years things he now believes because he’s experienced it. He’s always been his own man. He asked people what they think, but only to find out what think, not because he wasn’t sure what he thought. I’ll never forget when I left New York; he said, “Why’d you leave?”
I said, “This is ridiculous. The taxes,” and I gave him the amount of money every year I was not gonna have to pay.” He said, “Oh, you know, I’m hearing a lot of people thinking they’re gonna leave.” I said, “Well, they will at some point if this doesn’t change. What about you? How long you gonna put up with?” “I’m a New Yorker. I can’t go anywhere.” Now he’s left. Now he’s changed his residence.