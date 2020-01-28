Pam Bondi Blows Up the Bidens

RUSH: Here we go to Pam Bondi — Pam Bondi, former attorney general in Florida. She used to be in the state attorney’s office over in Tampa earlier in the 2000s.
She got elected attorney general. She’s now part of the Trump defense team. The Democrats’ case, if there is one, rests on the idea that Trump can’t question the Bidens and what they were doing. “You cannot investigate a senator! You cannot investigate Joe Biden. You can’t do it. You can’t ask Ukraine to do it. It’s not… It’s outrageous. You can’t do it.” But Biden has made it abundantly clear by bragging about how he got a prosecutor fired who was investigating his son.
Biden has actually done what they’re accusing Trump of doing. So Pam Bondi, since nobody wants to hear about the Bidens — they’re supposedly off-limits. Pam Bondi just destroyed Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and even used John Kerry (who served in Vietnam) and his stepson, Chris Heinz. Chris Heinz is one of the buddies of Hunter Biden who thought that what Hunter Biden was doing was so slimy, he didn’t want any part of it.
But the fascinating thing about Pam Bondi’s presentation is that every bit of it came from the scant reporting on it in the Drive-By Media. Every point she made about Biden and Hunter Biden and scandal was from the mainstream media. It’s not from some assertion on talk radio. It’s not from some think tank or blog or whatever. It is from the mainstream media. We have — let’s see — one, two, three bites. She went on for a half hour. The whole thing was just dynamite. Let’s see what we got here.
BONDI: Their case crumbles, because they have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there is no basis to raise this concern. But that’s not what public records show. Here are just a few of the public sources that flagged questions surrounding this very same issue: The United Kingdom Serious Fraud Office, deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent, Hunter Biden’s former business associate, an ABC White House reporter, Good Morning America, the Washington Post, the New York Times, Ukrainian law enforcement, and the Obama State Department itself. They all raised this issue.
RUSH: The issue is Hunter Biden being offered a job on the board of Burisma owned by a Ukrainian oligarch. It’s an energy company about which Hunter Biden has literally no knowledge. He was paid $83,000 a month. He has no knowledge of whatever. He was paid off, and an investigation into this that was being conducted by Ukraine was interrupted by Joe Biden. Joe Biden went over to Ukraine, gave them six hours to fire the prosecutor looking into his son or Ukraine would lose defense aid as promised by Obama.
Biden said, “If you don’t believe me, let me get Barack on the phone for you.” Now, this is what they’re trying to say that Trump did! They’re trying to say that Trump refused aid, threatened to not give aid unless they conducted an investigation. Biden literally did it and bragged about it — and she played the videotape of Biden bragging about it. Here’s the next bite from Pam Bondi…
BONDI: The Washington Post ran a story about it. It said, “The appointment of the vice president’s son to a Ukrainian oil board looks nepotistic at best, nefarious at worst.” Again: “The appointment of the vice president’s son to a Ukrainian oil board looks nepotistic at best, nefarious at worst,” and the media didn’t stop asking questions here. It keep going. Here’s ABC…
BIDEN: You have to fight the cancer of corruption.
TOM LLAMAS: But then something strange happened. Just three weeks later, a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma — accused of corruption — appoints Hunter Biden — seen here in their promotional videos — to their board of directors, paying his firm more than a million dollars a year.
RUSH: And she used the media continually to indict them because they’ve already done it. Here’s the last bites that we have…
BONDI: There’s more from ABC. It continued on…
TOM LLAMAS: And Ukraine wasn’t the only country where Hunter Biden’s business and his father’s diplomacy as vice president intersected. It also happened in China. This video chose Chinese diplomats greeting Vice President Biden as he arrived in Beijing in December of 2013. Right by his side, his son Hunter. Let’s than two weeks later Hunter’s firm had new business, creating an investment fund in China involving the government-controlled Bank of China, with reports they hoped to raise $1.5 billion.
RUSH: Right. Now, the video there is of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden getting off the plane in China, getting off Air Force Two in China. Now, this report… I’m gonna take you back to a sound bite from me on June 20, 2019. We played that ABC News report about Hunter Biden’s dealings in China and Ukraine. Now, you might remember, when that report hit, I was gobsmacked.
I said, “Holy smokes! This is the first move they’re making to take Biden out!” You remember that, Mr. Snerdley? I mean, this was a huge hit piece on this entire corrupt arrangement that Joe Biden had arranged for his son Hunter in Ukraine and with the ChiComs, and ABC reported on it from top to bottom. I said, “They’re taking him out. This is the first…” and then nothing more happened.
I said, “Maybe it was a trial balloon to see if Biden could withstand it. Maybe it was a trial balloon by ABC and the rest of the left to see if Biden could get past it,” and I think that’s what it actually ended up being, because there was no follow-up. Here’s how I characterized it back on June 20, 2019…
RUSH ARCHIVE: Somebody in the Democrat-media complex has decided it’s time to take Plugs out. Don’t know the specific reason. We’ve been talking about these deals. Conservative media has educated their audiences on all of this China, Ukraine, Joe Biden setting his sons up to become obscenely wealthy. Nobody was interested. Now, all of a sudden, out of the clear blue… It’s not in the clear blue. After Plugs comes out and pledges his love and support for segregationist senators, here comes ABC News blowing up Plugs and his son over China and the Ukrainian. Somebody’s decided it’s time to take Plugs out.
RUSH: Well, obviously I was wrong about that. So there has to be some other reason that they did it. And it has to be that they wanted to see if it would stick, if it would do any damage. And obviously they decided it didn’t. Now, what Pam Bondi did, it was just astounding. I couldn’t take my eyes away from it yesterday. It was so good. She used clips of testimony from Democrats’ own witnesses.
She had reports from the Drive-By Media, including this ABC story. She pointed out how Hunter Biden was paid handsomely for little reason other than he’s Plugs’ son, that Burisma was under investigation at the time. She played the video of Joe Biden bragging about getting the prosecutors of the case against his son fired. Laughing about it! “You got six hours. I’m leaving this country in six hours. If that guy’s not fired, you’re not getting your aid. You don’t believe me? Call Barack.”
So he implicates Obama. They were threatening Ukraine’s aid, and guess what? That prosecutor was fired, and the case into Plugs’ son didn’t go any further. She pointed out that Hunter Biden was involved in business with Chris Heinz. That’s a stepson of John Kerry, who served in Vietnam. Remember, John Kerry married one of his best friends’ wives when his best friend died.
John Heinz, a senator from Pennsylvania — a Republican — died. Kerry moved in on his wife, Teresa. That’s how Kerry has gotten his money: Married rich women. He picked up a couple stepsons, and one of them was Chris Heinz, who was in on all this with Plugs’ kid. Both were involved in Ukraine and elsewhere at a time when ending corruption was said to be the top priority of the Obama administration.
Bondi noted that journalists had asked the Obama administration about the Bidens’ conflict of interest. American diplomats like George Kent and Maria Yovanovitch raised concerns — she used the very own Adam Schiff witnesses — to point out how, yes, they thought what Hunter and Plugs were doing was nefarious. “Yovanovitch pointed out that eventually nothing was done. Hunter Biden left Burisma the same month his father announced his campaign for the presidency.” Gee. It was so good. It was done do well.
It was so good that none of the networks covered it.
RUSH: Okay. Before we get back to the phones, grab sound bite number 19. This is Jeffrey Toobin on CNN after Pam Bondi’s presentation yesterday.
TOOBIN: I thought Attorney General Bondi did an effective job of showing how sleazy the hiring of Hunter Biden was.
TOOBIN: I mean, there is no way to dress that up.
TOOBIN: He was given a great deal of money —
TOOBIN: — for a job he was unqualified for —
TOOBIN: — and the only reason he got it is ’cause he was the vice president’s son.
RUSH: Yeah. Right. But what about the fact that his dad got a prosecutor fired for investigating the sleaze, and that that’s what Trump wanted confirmation of? Which is not an unreasonable thing. Here is May in Barrington, Rhode Island. Welcome. Great to have you with us the EIB Network.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. God bless you for all you do. Hey, I want to call because I think Donald Trump — and I think his defense team needs to say this. He was elected to drain the swamp. That was the will of the people, and the Bidens are swamp dwellers. I don’t think it’s tough enough about. My son was in the military. He went to Afghanistan twice. He was a Marine. Hunter Biden got into the military a few years back and an exception was made for him because of his age — and he was also a drug addict.
CALLER: Within a few months, he got kicked out and the media covered that up and didn’t even report on it for, like, a year. You know, Biden knew about that. Why is he putting his son in the military? We’re at war. These guys are putting their lives on the line, and he’s putting this old, drug-addicted guy in? There’s no limit to the indulgence of his son by this father, Joe, and I wouldn’t want him in my son’s platoon. Give me a break.
RUSH: Well, you know, Hunter Biden… We haven’t really gone there, but Hunter Biden does have his problems.
RUSH: Time is dwindling here. I want to respond to your main point. I want to envision this. Jay Sekulow, as Trump’s lawyer, is presenting the case to the Senate and is using your point. You want Sekulow to stand up there and say, “You people in the Senate, you gotta understand something: Donald Trump was elected to throw you outta here!
“Donald Trump was elected to clean this place of people like you. It’s totally understandable you don’t like him. It’s totally understandable you’re afraid of him. But you’re toast, and that’s why — and you know it, and that’s why you don’t want Trump to succeed because you know he’s trying to clean this place out!” I’m trying to imagine how that would go over in the Senate if Trump’s lawyer tried that.
RUSH: So a bunch of people today have sent me a picture of Hunter Biden. I said, “What is this?” As though by looking at the picture, I would understand what is important about it. “Hey, Rush, look at this. Hunter Biden!” Okay. Hunter Biden, it looks like he’s pulling up a sock on his left or right pant leg or whatever while getting out of a car, and some woman is standing on the curb waiting for him.
I said, “What am I supposed to see here?” So I got this three or four times. I don’t know what this is! So I now got a version of it, and apparently the woman is his wife. She is pregnant. But I was supposed to notice that it was a Porsche, that it’s $160,000 car, and that Hunter Biden may not be suffering all that much. I didn’t know that he was suffering.
What am I missing? I honestly… I will admit to you, I do not make it a point to follow Hunter Biden’s day-to-day news. Is Hunter Biden in bad straits out there? Is he suffering or whatever? (interruption) Okay, so I’ll tell you. It was Hunter Biden, and he was… Oh, I left out something very important. He was arriving for lunch at the Waldorf-Astoria.
So I guess I’m supposed to see that here’s this guy in a $160,000 sports car showing up at a restaurant where the entrees cost 110 bucks. “What a slime! What a sleaze! The guy’s gotta Porsche and he’s eating at the Waldorf-Astoria.” I guess the story the story must be that Hunter Biden’s despondent and depressed and all that over this, and he doesn’t look it in the picture.