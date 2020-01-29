Rush 24/7 Morning Update: Vicious Attacks

RUSH: The long knives are out for Bernie Sanders. Over the weekend, the Washington Post took Sanders supporters to the woodshed.
They’re mad that Crazy Bernie fans are flooding social media with vicious attacks on Elizabeth Warren. One Bernie fan depicted her face as a mask, and behind the mask was Hillary Clinton. Other Bernie supporters portrayed Senator Warren as a snake, a backstabber, and a liar.
The Washington Post complains that Sanders supporters are way more visible on Facebook than polling shows they should be. The Post says Facebook gives individual Bernie users “power over public discourse disproportionate to their numbers at the ballot box.”
The Post is ticked off that Facebook is letting Bernie supporters knock Warren. George Washington University professor Steven Livingston blames Facebook for whipping up passions. He says Facebook’s algorithm “activates” people in ways that “accentuate extremism.” It’s bad that Facebook rewards emotionally-charged content and inflames political discourse.
No, to you and me this is hilarious. Sanders supporters are doing to Warren exactly what drive-by media types have been doing to conservatives for decades. They create ugly narratives and then spread them. They portray people they don’t like politically in vicious ways, in order to activate their readers and inflame political discourse.
The real reason the Drive-Bys at the Post are attacking Facebook and and Crazy Bernie is because they’re jealous. And they’re afraid he’s gonna win.