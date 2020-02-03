Watch Out! It’s a Mini Ice Age!

RUSH: Let me share you with this late-arriving headline. You ready? Dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut. U.K. Express. The source is NASA. NASA climate scientists live there and work there. Headline: “Weather Warning: Earth Could Be Hit by a MINI ICE-AGE This Year as the Sun ‘Hibernates.'” Do you know what this story is about? It’s about the decrease in solar activity — another thing that we’ve been chronicling and telling you about for many, many moons.
There are fewer and fewer sunspots, sun storms. The sun is reaching a period of low output, comparatively. You bring this up to the environmentalist wackos and they say, “The sun’s not a factor in climate change. What are you talking about?” They ignore it. “Earth could be braced for a ‘mini ICE-AGE’ as experts warn a solar minimum could last until the 2050s.”