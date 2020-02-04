×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Mark Steyn

Feb 4, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

SteynOnline: Rooting for Rush – Mark Steyn
FOXNews: Trump tweets encouragement to Rush Limbaugh as he fights advanced lung cancer
Townhall: A Prayer for Rush Limbaugh
InsideRadio: Outpouring Follows Limbaugh’s Unexpected Health Scare
LA Times: Tech firm started by Clinton campaign veterans is linked to Iowa caucus debacle
AP: Red-faced Democrats struggle to announce caucus results
AP: Tech problem with mobile app causes Iowa caucus chaos
New York Times: Turning to New Hampshire, Democratic Rivals Jostle for Advantage
Reuters: Delay in Iowa caucus results spark Democrat frustration; Trump gloats
The Hill: Trump’s acquittal may have profound impact on presidential power
Newsweek: GOP strategist says Trump will “likely” try to imprison John Bolton after impeachment vote
The Hill: Schiff closes with plea to GOP on Trump: ‘He is not who you are’
The Hill: Manchin calls for bipartisan censure of Trump
The Hill: Murkowski says she’ll vote to acquit Trump despite ‘shameful and wrong’ behavior
Politico: Trump will try to spook voters into sticking with him
AP: Trump faces accusers: What to watch during his big speech
New York Times: Here are the Guests for the State of the Union
Reuters: U.S. candidate Bloomberg says Trump cannot stop taking bait in insult war
LA Times: L.A. leaders weigh a new idea to halt rent hikes: Force landlords to sell their buildings
Reuters: Iran to execute man for spying for CIA: judiciary
Daily Wire: Virginia Senate Blocks Gun-Control Bill Supported By Northam
Breitbart: Iowa Democratic Party Blames Caucus Chaos on App’s ‘Coding Issue’
GatewayPundit: Adam Schiff Repeatedly Slanders and Smears President Trump on Senate Floor and GOP Senators Say Nothing – Chief Justice Sits on His Hands
Townhall: Quit Smoking Now – Derek Hunter

Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

New York Times: State of the Union: Who Are the Guests of Trump and Members of Congress?
Reuters: U.S. candidate Bloomberg says Trump cannot stop taking bait in insult war
FOXNews: Schiff warns that Trump could sell Alaska to Russia if unchecked
FOXNews: Liberal students reflexively reject Trump quotes, even though they’re from Democrats
San Francisco Chronicle: Disney sends $250 bill to Berkeley elementary school for screening ‘The Lion King’
USAToday: Michigan college gift shop removes doll display depicting black leaders hanging from tree
FOXNews: Beyoncé and Jay-Z draw criticism, praise after staying seated during Super Bowl LIV national anthem
FOXNews: Roughly 1,400 pounds of shark fins seized in Florida

