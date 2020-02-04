Rush Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom

THE PRESIDENT: Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness. Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country. (APPLAUSE)
Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our Nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (APPLAUSE)
I will now ask the First Lady of the United States to please stand and present you with the honor. (APPLAUSE)
Rush, Kathryn, congratulations! (APPLAUSE)