Guest Host Mark Steyn

Feb 5, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

SteynOnline: Rooting for Rush – Mark Steyn
GovExec: Trump Presented an Optimistic View of Government in Third State of the Union
The Hill: Democrats tear into Trump’s speech: It was a ‘MAGA rally’
AP: Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech
Fox News: SOTU guest whose brother was murdered: Pelosi ‘ripped our hearts out’ with her actions
Fox News: Trump takes on ‘radical left’ in defiant and dramatic State of the Union address; Pelosi rips up speech
Fox News: Parkland father interrupts Trump’s speech, is removed from House gallery
BizPacReview: Rush Limbaugh Tears up When Melania Awards Him Presidential Medal of Freedom, Left Lashes Out Over It
The Hill: White House, Republicans blast Pelosi for ripping up copy of Trump speech
BizPacReview: Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Stands Up and Claps for Trump Tax Cuts
Reuters: A newly emboldened Trump gives Democrats a reason to fret
Reuters: Buttigieg has narrow Iowa lead on Sanders, Biden lags in Democratic Primary
AP: Biden’s poor showing in Iowa shakes establishment support
AP: Rhode Island governor backs Michael Bloomberg for president
AP: GM churns out profit in 2019 despite strike, slumping sales
Daily Wire: Mitt Romney Voting To Convict And Remove Trump From Office

Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

Reuters: U.S. trade deficit shrinks in 2019 for first time in six years
AP: U.K. government, at odds with media, eyes BBC funding change
LA Times: For decades, Dicker and Dicker meant Hollywood glamour. Now its last furs are on sale
Fox News: Canadian businessman says he burned $1M in cash to avoid paying ex-wife child support

