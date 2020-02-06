×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Todd Herman

Feb 6, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

AP: Impeachment loses its constitutional gravity in Trump case
Fox News: Trump proudly displays ‘Acquitted’ headlines, mere feet from Pelosi at prayer breakfast
AP: Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies at prayer event
Fox News: House impeachment managers say Trump, Senate permanently stained by trial
Fox News: Ex-Ukraine ambassador sounds off after Trump acquittal: ‘I have seen dictatorships’
AP: Romney impeachment vote heartens some, angers others in Utah
NY Times: They Acquitted Trump. Make Them Pay!
Reuters: Courts are the next front in Trump’s battle over presidential powers
BizPacReview: Gaetz files formal ethics complaint against Pelosi, vows to ‘force vote’ on censure resolution
Fox News: Tim Scott: Dems ‘lose their minds’ when Trump talks about helping minority communities
AP: Trump courts black voters, but opposition remains deep
AP: Parkland dad apologizes for State of the Union outburst
Fox News: Trump supporters flood hotline for Iowa precinct chairs, adding to the confusion
Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrow
Reuters: Sanders raises $25 million in January, campaign announces Super Tuesday
AP: Venezuela rounds up US oil executives as Guaidó visits D.C.
AP: Kirk Douglas rose from poverty to become a king of Hollywood

Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

