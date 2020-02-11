×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

DOJ Reverses on Stone Sentencing

Feb 11, 2020




RUSH: Ah, my friends, this is so much fun to watch. Now, you know that Roger Stone was given a sentence of seven to nine years for bragging about knowing Trump and WikiLeaks and whatever the hell else they think he did. And the Drive-Bys, it’s about all they were gonna get out of the Russia thing is Roger Stone going to jail for seven — that was gonna have to do, that was gonna have to suffice for victory.

Well, they are about to blow a gasket in the Drive-By Media ’cause the DOJ just announced that seven to nine years is excessive and that they’re gonna drastically reduce it. And so CNN’s got a whole panel convened, “Can you believe? This is just not done. The DOJ does not countermand judicial sentences like this. This is more Trump corruption.” They’re driving themselves crazy. Trump is driving them nuts. And I have to tell you, it is entertaining to watch.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice